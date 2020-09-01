Technology News
loading

Asus ZenBook S With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 3:2 Aspect Ratio Screen Launched

Asus ZenBook S (UX393) will go on sale in the US in the coming weeks.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 September 2020 17:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenBook S With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 3:2 Aspect Ratio Screen Launched

Asus ZenBook S comes in Jade Black with Red Copper edges

Highlights
  • Asus ZenBook S has been launched in the US
  • Asus ZenBook S has a 3:2 aspect ratio touch display
  • It is said to be priced at $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1.24 lakh)

Asus ZenBook S has been launched by the company and it comes with a relatively taller 3:2 aspect ratio that gives a little extra vertical screen real estate. It has slim bezels on the three sides and the top, as it houses the webcam and sensors, is a little thick. The Asus ZenBook S uses Asus' NumberPad 2.0 tech that converts the touch pad to a number pad. It is a slim and light machine with a full-HD display and large battery.

Asus ZenBook S price

According to Asus, the Asus ZenBook S (UX393) will be exclusively available at Costco and Microsoft Store in the US in the next few weeks. It will be offered in Jade Black with Red Copper edges and a report by Windows Central says it will be priced at $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1.24 lakh).

As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Asus ZenBook S specifications

The Asus ZenBook S (UX393) runs Windows 10 Pro. It features 14-inch (13.9-inch) 3,300x2,200 pixels touch display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, as well as 133 coverage of the sRGB colour space. The Asus ZenBook S is powered by up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics. You get up to 16GB RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD.

For connectivity, the Asus ZenBook S comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader. It is backed by a 67Wh battery that can last up to 14 hours. The company adds that fast charging support allows the laptop to be charged up to 60 percent in 49 minutes. The track pad can be converted into a number pad when required by the press of a button. In this mode, the numbers show up on the track pad and it has to be switched back to track pad mode to use the cursor.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Asus ZenBook S Laptop

Asus ZenBook S Laptop

Display size 13.90-inch
Display resolution 3300x2200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
Weight 1.35 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenBook S, Asus ZenBook S price, Asus ZenBook S specifications, Asus
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Tecno Spark Go 2020 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Asus ZenBook S With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 3:2 Aspect Ratio Screen Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  3. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  4. OnePlus 8T Image Leaked in Latest OnePlus 8 Android Developer Preview
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  6. Realme 7 Surfaces in Alleged Unboxing Video Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  8. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched
  10. Motorola One 5G With Snapdragon 765G and 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Walmart Unveils Membership Service Rivalling Amazon Prime With Free Delivery, No Lines
  2. Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush With 90-Day Battery Life to Launch on September 3
  3. Rocket Internet to Delist to Enable Long-Term Investing
  4. Asus ZenBook S With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 3:2 Aspect Ratio Screen Launched
  5. Tecno Spark Go 2020 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Mi 10 Series Getting New 5G Phone in September With ‘Brand New’ Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series SoC
  7. Supreme Court Gives Telcos 10 Years to Pay AGR Dues to Government
  8. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Built-in Google Assistant Launched
  9. Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P Shipments in India Delayed, Xiaomi Now Promises to Ship by December 1
  10. Realme V3 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com