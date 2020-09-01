Asus ZenBook S has been launched by the company and it comes with a relatively taller 3:2 aspect ratio that gives a little extra vertical screen real estate. It has slim bezels on the three sides and the top, as it houses the webcam and sensors, is a little thick. The Asus ZenBook S uses Asus' NumberPad 2.0 tech that converts the touch pad to a number pad. It is a slim and light machine with a full-HD display and large battery.

Asus ZenBook S price

According to Asus, the Asus ZenBook S (UX393) will be exclusively available at Costco and Microsoft Store in the US in the next few weeks. It will be offered in Jade Black with Red Copper edges and a report by Windows Central says it will be priced at $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1.24 lakh).

As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Asus ZenBook S specifications

The Asus ZenBook S (UX393) runs Windows 10 Pro. It features 14-inch (13.9-inch) 3,300x2,200 pixels touch display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, as well as 133 coverage of the sRGB colour space. The Asus ZenBook S is powered by up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics. You get up to 16GB RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD.

For connectivity, the Asus ZenBook S comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader. It is backed by a 67Wh battery that can last up to 14 hours. The company adds that fast charging support allows the laptop to be charged up to 60 percent in 49 minutes. The track pad can be converted into a number pad when required by the press of a button. In this mode, the numbers show up on the track pad and it has to be switched back to track pad mode to use the cursor.

