Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Computex 2019: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, ZenBook Duo With ScreenPad Plus Secondary Display Unveiled

Computex 2019: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, ZenBook Duo With ScreenPad Plus Secondary Display Unveiled

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Duo will be available for purchase starting Q3 2019.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 17:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Computex 2019: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, ZenBook Duo With ScreenPad Plus Secondary Display Unveiled

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo sports a "frameless" 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge display

Highlights
  • Asus ZenBook Pro Duo comes with up to Intel Core i9 processor
  • Asus ZenBook Duo, in contrast, comes with up to Intel Core i7
  • Asus ZenScreen Touch includes a 7,800mAh battery

Almost a year after unveiling the ZenBook Pro models with a ScreenPad at last year's Computex, Asus at its Computex 2019 keynote on Monday unveiled the ZenBook Pro Duo with a ScreenPad Plus secondary display. The full-width secondary OLED touchscreen panel is designed to enable seamless interactions with the main display of the notebook. The Taiwanese giant has also brought the ZenBook Duo as the streamlined version of the top-end notebook model with a smaller ScreenPad Plus panel. The company also announced the ZenScreen Touch as its latest portable monitor with a 15.6-inch display with 10-point touch support and built-in battery.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo

The flagship ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) model is powered by up to ninth-generation Intel Core i9 CPU, paired with gaming-grade Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and up to 32GB of RAM. The notebook also comes with 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD. Asus has provided a "frameless" 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) OLED NanoEdge display that supports touch inputs and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour space, HDR support, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also a 4K (3840x1100 pixels) ScreenPad Plus secondary display along with an Asus NumberPad dual-function touchpad.

Getting deeper into the 4K ScreenPad Plus panel, the secondary touchscreen has a 32:9 aspect ratio. It sits just above the laptop keyboard to provide users with an enlarged visual workspace.

Asus claims that the ScreenPad Plus can be used as any standard second display in Windows to display visual content. Also, there is a preloaded ScreenXpert control software to enable multiscreen window and app management. The proprietary software brings controls such as App Switcher, ViewMax, and App Navigator. Users can additionally use the Task Group function to open multiple tasks with a single touch.

For an enhanced experience, discrete apps, toolbars, and menus can be dragged on to the ScreenPad Plus display to reduce clutter on the main screen. Tools such as video previews, timeline controls, and code windows can also be opened specifically on the secondary display. All this reminds us of the ScreenPad debuted on the last year ZenBook Pro models. Furthermore, the users can draw their creations on the ScreenPad Plus using the bundled stylus or any other active status.

If you aren't convinced by the ScreenPad Plus, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo also has a new NumberPad, which is an LED-backed numeric keyboard integrated within the touchpad. The notebook also comes with Amazon Alexa voice support along with sporting a dedicated light bar at the front that illuminates just as the illuminated ring available on Amazon Echo speakers.

On the connectivity front, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo comes with a Thunderbolt 3-supported USB Type-C port and includes Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax).

Asus ZenBook Duo

In addition to the ZenBook Pro Duo UX581, Asus has brought the ZenBook Duo (UX481) that comes with a 14-inch full-HD NanoEdge display and a 12.6-inch full-HD ScreenPad Plus. The ZenBook Duo also comes with up to Intel Core i7 processor along with Nvidia GeForce MX250 discrete graphics. Similar to the ZenBook Pro Duo, the ZenBook Duo also has Intel Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ network support.

Asus will start selling the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) and ZenBook Duo (UX481) starting the third quarter of 2019.

Asus ZenScreen Touch

Alongside the new notebooks, Asus at its Computex keynote also unveiled the ZenScreen Touch (MB16AMT) portable monitor that is touted to be of 900 grams along with 9mm of thickness. The new 15.6-inch monitor supports 10-point touch inputs and works with swipe, scroll, drag, and pinch gestures. Asus has also provided support for its ZenScreen Touch app that lets users mirror their apps on the monitor directly from an Android phone.

The ZenScreen Touch has a hybrid-signal USB Type-C and Type-A connectivity and includes a Micro-HDMI port to display content from a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, cameras, and game consoles. Besides, there is a 7,800mAh built-in battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 Laptop

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 Laptop

Display size15.60-inch
Display resolution3840x2160 pixels
TouchscreenYes
RAM32GB
OSWindows 10 Home
SSD1TB
GraphicsNVIDIA
Weight2.50kg
Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 Laptop

Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 Laptop

Display size14.00-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
TouchscreenYes
ProcessorCore i7
RAM16GB
OSWindows 10 Home
SSD1TB
GraphicsNVIDIA
Weight1.50kg
Further reading: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo price, Asus ZenBook Pro Duo specifications, Asus ZenBook Pro, Asus ZenBook Duo price, Asus ZenBook Duo specifications, Asus ZenBook Duo, Asus ZenScreen Touch, Asus, Computex 2019, Computex
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Musk Calls Report of Toilet Paper Shortage at Tesla 'Complete Nonsense'
Battle Over .amazon: Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Slam Amazon Domain Ruling
Honor Smartphones
Computex 2019: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, ZenBook Duo With ScreenPad Plus Secondary Display Unveiled
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  2. Asus Unveils Limited Edition ZenFone 6 Variant to Mark Its 30th Anniversary
  3. Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Arrives in India
  4. Game of Thrones Season 8 Documentary Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  5. Aladdin, Avengers: Endgame Help Disney Dominate Global Weekend Box Office
  6. Asus Launches ZenBook Pro Duo, ZenBook Duo With Secondary Display
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy A10s to Reportedly Launch Soon in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30 Getting Android 9 Pie Update With One UI in India
  9. Redmi K20, K20 Pro to Support Dual-Band GPS, New Colour Surfaces Online
  10. Asus VivoBook S14, VivoBook S15 With ScreenPad 2.0 Launched at Computex
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.