Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581, ZenBook Duo UX481 Launched in India Starting Rs. 89,990

Asus also refreshed its ZenBook 15, ZenBook 14, and ZenBook 13 models with Intel 10th Gen Core processors.

By | Updated: 17 October 2019 17:48 IST
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

Highlights
  • Asus ZenBook Pro Duo starts at Rs. 2,09,990
  • ZenBook Pro Duo features a full-width 4K Asus ScreenPad Plus
  • Company refreshed its ZenBook lineup with Intel 10th Gen Core processors

Asus on Thursday unveiled its dual-screen laptop series in India which comprises the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) and the ZenBook Duo (UX481) at a starting price Rs. 2,09,990 and Rs. 89,990, respectively. The company refreshed its ZenBook lineup with Intel 10th Gen Core processors - the ZenBook 13 (UX334), ZenBook 14 (UX434), and ZenBook 15 (UX534), for Rs. 84,990, Rs. 84,990 and Rs. 1,24,990, respectively. Asus also launched the VivoBook S431 for Rs. 54,990 and VivoBook S532 for Rs. 69,990.

With the ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Duo, the company says it has paved way to a new form factor for laptops and come equipped with both a keyboard and a secondary touchscreen for input. "The need for the industry to evolve with the changing times necessitates innovation. As one amongst the industry incumbents, we realised it was both an opportunity and responsibility for us to push the envelope, disrupt the status quo, and come up with a magnificent offering," Arnold Su, Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business, Asus India, said in a statement.

asus zenbook full Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

Asus ZenBook Duo UX481

The ZenBook Pro Duo (up to Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, GeForce GTX 2060) features a full-width 4K Asus ScreenPad Plus that works seamlessly with the main 4K UHD OLED display, while ZenBook Duo (up to Intel Core i7-10510U processor, GeForce MX250) features a full-length 1920p AsusScreenPad Plus that works with the main 1080p FHD LCD display. The ZenBook Pro Duo offers a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display with a four-sided frameless design and ultra-slim bezels. The OLED touchscreen has a cinema-grade 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 100,000:1 contrast ratio. The screen-to-body ratio is 89 percent.

The ZenBook Duo is equipped with 1080p FHD NanoEdge display and comes with a four-sided frameless design featuring 90 percent screen to body ratio."The latest offerings by the brand is going to empower India's creative individuals -- content creators, editors, in addition to passionate gamers and corporate clan, to de-clutter from myriad screens and unlock efficiencies through a singular, integrated offering," added Su.

