Asus has launched the ZenBook Pro 15 (UX550GD) laptop - the premium variant of which comes with the latest Intel Core i9 processor and a 4K display. The laptop has a thickness of 18.9mm and a weight of just about 1.86kg making it one of the lightest PCs to sport the Core i9 chipset. The ZenBook Pro 15 will be sold in a single Deep Dive Blue colour variant, however pricing and availability are currently not unknown. The laptop is powered by Windows 10.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 (UX550GD) specifications

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 runs Windows 10 Pro/ Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. It sports a 15.6-inch LED-backlit display with options of a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) and a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) panel, both with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The laptop is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5 -8300H (2.3GHz)/ Core i7-8750H (2.2GHz)/ Core i9-8950H (2.9GHz) processors, coupled with 8GB/ 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

Graphics on the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 are complemented by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU with 4GB GDDR5 VRAM. In terms of storage, it comes with a 1TB/ 512GB PCIe SSD and a 512GB/ 256GB SATA3 SSD. On the laptop is a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel. The Precision Touchpad comes with an optional integrated fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support.

As for audio, the ZenBook Pro 15 has the company's proprietary SonicMaster stereo audio system, array microphone with Cortana voice recognition support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Harman Kardon branding. There is also a VGA webcam for video calls. The 71Whr 8-cell lithium-polymer battery claims up to 9 hours of battery life.

Connectivity on the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 includes two USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 (Thunderbolt) ports, two USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI port, one combo audio jack, and one microSD card reader. The laptop also gets dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0. Dimensions of the ZenBook Pro 15 are 365x251x18.9mm and weight is 1.86kg.