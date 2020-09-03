Asus has unveiled its 2020 range of laptops powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core (Tiger Lake) processors. The new range includes the ZenBook Flip S (UX371) convertible laptop as the company's first option carrying the Intel Evo branding. Asus also unveiled the ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363, ZenBook S (UX393), ZenBook 14 (UX435EA/EG), ZenBook 14 Ultralight (UX435EAL/EGL), and ZenBook Pro 15 (UX535) that all come with the latest Intel processors.

The lineup includes the VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470), VivoBook 14, VivoBook 15, and the VivoBook S series as well. Additionally, there is the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 (UX535) based on 10th-generation Intel Core processors.

Details about the pricing and the availability of the new Asus laptops will be announced locally. However, considering the market demand for computing devices, the new models are expected to hit major markets in the coming days.

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

The showstopper of the latest announcement is the Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) that is a premium offering in the lineup. It's the first Asus laptop with the Intel Evo badge that is meant to highlight ultraportable design along with top-notch responsiveness.

On the specifications front, the ZenBook Flip S features a 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge touchscreen with a wide, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB RAM. The laptop also has a maximum of 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD. Further, you'll get a range of connectivity options that include two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and an HDMI port.

Asus has provided a 13.9mm thin chassis with the ZenBook Flip S that weighs 1.2 kilograms. Besides, the laptop packs a battery pack that is touted to deliver up to 15 hours of power on a single charge.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

After the ZenBook Flip S, the new range of laptops by the Taiwanese giant includes the Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) that comes with a NanoEdge full-HD OLED display with multi-touch support and is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris X3 graphics and 16GB RAM. There is also up to 1TB of PCIe 3.0 SSD. Further, the laptop supports Asus Pen, and its display comes with 3,096 pressure levels.

The ZenBook Flip 13 measures a 13.9mm thin design, along with 1.3 kilograms of weight. There is a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge that supports multiple modes, namely laptop, tablet, tent, and stand. Further, the laptop packs a 67Wh battery that is rated to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Asus ZenBook 14 Ultralight (UX435EAL/EGL)

The Asus ZenBook 14 Ultralight (UX435EAL/EGL) is the next in the series for a portable computing experience. The laptop comes with up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics (in case of the UX435EAL model) or Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics (UX435EGL). Asus has also provided a four-sided frameless, 100 percent sRGB NanoEdge display. The display has ultraslim bezels and delivers a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Asus has offered its optional NumberPad on the ZenBook 14 Ultralight for an enhanced productivity experience. The laptop also has connectivity options including two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and standard HDMI 2.0. There is also Wi-Fi 6 along with Asus WiFi Master technology. Further, the laptop weighs 980 grams and comes in a compact body.

Asus ZenBook S (UX393)

Alongside the new ZenBook laptops, Asus has upgraded its existing models with new specifications. The Asus ZenBook S (UX393) is amongst the upgraded laptops, and it comes in a portable form-factor with a 15.7mm of thickness and 1.35 kilograms of weight. The laptop comes with a 13.9-inch 3.3K (3,300x2,200 pixels) NanoEdge Pantone-validated touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio. Further, it is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.4 SSD. Connectivity options include full-size HDMI and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, along with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435EA/EG)

The Asus ZenBook 14 has also received an upgrade with the 11th-generation Intel Core processors, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics (UX435EA) or Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics (UX435EG). The laptop also comes with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, standard HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader, and an audio jack. Further, Asus has provided a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display that delivers a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Asus ZenBook Flip 15 (UX564)

The range also includes the Asus ZenBook Flip 15 (UX564) that has a 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge display with 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, along with a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design. The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. Furthermore, you'll get Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity options.

Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325), ZenBook 14 (UX425)

The new-generation Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325) and ZenBook 14 (UX425) both come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors with up to 32GB of RAM. The laptops also have full-size HDMI and USB Type-A ports in addition to Thunderbolt 4 USB-C. The Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325) in the series features a 13.3-inch display and weighs 1.07 kilograms, while the ZenBook 14 (UX425) has a 14-inch display. Both laptops come with Asus' NanoEdge technology and have up to 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. There are also IR cameras for face detection.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)

Aside from the new models in the ZenBook lineup, Asus has upgraded its VivoBook line and the first upgrade is the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470). The laptop has a 360-degree hinge and is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core 97 processor with Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB RAM, and a maximum of 1TB PCIe SSD. There is also Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port.

Asus VivoBook S13 (S333), VivoBook S14 (S433), VivoBook S15 (S533)

The Asus VivoBook S13 (S333), VivoBook S14 (S433), and VivoBook S15 (S533) come with 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch display options, respectively. The laptops have up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, 16GB RAM, and PCIe SSD with Intel Optane Memory H10. There is also a Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C connectivity.

Asus VivoBook 14, VivoBook 15 (K413/K513/X413/X513)

The Asus VivoBook 14 and VivoBook 15 have also been upgraded with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, 16GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and PCIe SSD. The new VivoBook 14 also comes with Asus NumberPad 2.0, while the VivoBook 15 has a dual-storage design with a combination of an SSD and an HDD. Further, the models have a metal lid and all-plastic chassis options.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 (UX535)

Apart from the models with the 11th-generation Intel Core processors, Asus has brought the ZenBook Pro 15 (UX535) with a 4K UHD OLED touchscreen. The laptop comes in 10th-generation Intel Core i7 and i5 H-series processor options, along with up to 16GB RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics. It also includes a maximum of 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD and features Asus ScreenPad. There are connectivity options including Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, standard HDMI 2.0, and an audio jack. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6 along with Asus WiFi Master Premium technology.

