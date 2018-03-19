The Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370UA convertible laptop with ultra-thin and lightweight design has been launched in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 1,30,990, the new ZenBook Flip S UX370UA laptop will be available at retail outlets across the country. It comes with Gen 8 Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB LPDDR3 RAM, weighs 1.1kg, and measures 11.2mm in thickness. The premium Asus laptop comes in metal finish and the company claims it is 50 percent stronger than standard aluminium alloy.

The new Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370UA laptop has a 13.3-inch anti-glare, touchscreen display with full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and 300 nits brightness. This Windows 10 laptop has 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8550 processor (up to 4GHz), Intel UHD Graphics GPU, as well as 512GB SSD. There’s a VGA camera for video calls, fingerprint sensor, and a 2-cell Li-ion battery that delivers up to 11 hours of battery life. Connectivity suite of the new model consists of USB-Type C 3.1, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.1 (Dual Band).

Trackpad of the new ZenBook Flip S UX370UA is backlit, and travel between keys is 1mm, Asus claims. The dual Asus SonicMaster Premium stereo speakers are Harman Kardon certified, and the laptop has an amplifier for maximum audio performance. As for the design, the laptop is made from a single block of aluminium and features a spun metal finish that takes 40 steps to create. It comes in Royal Blue colour, with golden accents on the edges. The laptop has a hinge that can turn 360 degrees so that the display can be tilted to various angles conveniently.

On the software side, ZenBook Flip S UX370UA supports all Windows 10 features, including Cortana, Windows Ink, Windows Hello and Modern Standby. There’s also Asus FlipLock and Live Update, CyberLink PhotoDirector 5 and PowerDirector 12, Dr. Eye, ICEsound, and USB Charger+. Other proprietary software built-in include GiftBox, HiPost, Smart Gesture, Splendid, and WebStorage Sync Agent. Optional accessories with the laptop include the Asus Mini Dock, Stylus, and black sleeve.

Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, Asus India said, “We have seen a huge growth in the stylish yet powerful notebooks, and the Zenbook Flip S UX370, it becomes a perfect companion for those looking for stylish & powerful notebook for daily use.”