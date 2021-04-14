Technology News
  • Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED With ScreenPad Plus Secondary Display Launched in India

Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED With ScreenPad Plus Secondary Display Launched in India

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 starts at Rs. 99,990, while ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED carries a starting price of Rs. 2,39,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 April 2021 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: Asus India

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 is an Intel Evo-verified laptop and is powered by 11th-generation Intel processors

Highlights
  • Asus ZenBook Duo 14 will go on sale starting today
  • Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED comes with a 4K primary display
  • Asus ZenBook Duo 14 is touted to deliver up to 17 hours of battery life

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED have been launched in India as the company's new premium ZenBook models. Both new laptops come with a dual display design that brings a secondary display — ScreenPad Plus — alongside the regular display. In the new series, the ZenBook Duo 14 includes 11th-generation Intel Core processors and carries Intel Evo verification. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, on the other hand, has 10th-generation Intel Core processors, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. Both machines also feature Asus' proprietary Active Aerodynamic System (AAS+) that works after the laptop's lid opens and the built-in ScreenPad Plus rises to offer up to 49 percent higher airflow and better thermal management.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED price in India

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) price in India starts at Rs. 99,990, while the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) carries a starting price of Rs. 2,39,990. The ZenBook Duo 14 will be available for purchase starting today. In contrast, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED will go on sale from the middle of May. Both laptops will be available through Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline retailers such as Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED are on sale in global markets for some time.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 specifications

The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED-backlit display with 100 percent sRGB coverage and 400 nits of peak brightness. The display also has 93 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It is paired with a 12.65-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus secondary display that has a 1,920x515 pixels resolution and includes stylus support. The secondary display helps enhance multitasking. The Windows 10 Home-based laptop is powered by up to Intel Core i7-1156G7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The machine also has up to 1TB of M.2 SSD.

Connectivity-wise, the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, one HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity options.

The ZenBook Duo 14 comes with Harman Kardon-backed speakers and includes an array of microphones with support for Cortana. The notebook also includes an artificial intelligence (AI) powered noise cancelling solution.

Asus has provided a 70Wh battery on the ZenBook Duo 14 that is rated to deliver up to 17 hours of usage on a single charge. Besides, the laptop measures 324x222x16.9mm and weighs 1.6 kilograms.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 specifications

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 features a 15.6-inch OLED 4K UHD NanonEdge touch-enabled display with 178-degree viewing angles, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 400 nits of brightness. The display is also Pantone validated, TUV Rheinland certified, and has VESA Display HDR 500 True Black certification. It is available along with a 14.1-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus display that has 3,840x1,100 resolution. The secondary display also has stylus support and comes with 400 nits peak brightness. It also offers 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage.

asus zenbook pro duo 15 oled image Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED comes with a 15.6-inch primary OLED 4K UHD NanonEdge display
Photo Credit: Asus India

 

Under the hood, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 has up to Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, along with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, HDMI 2.1, and headphone jack. You'll also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0. There is a microphone array and Harman Kardon-backed speakers. The notebook packs a 92Wh battery. Besides, it measures 359x249x21.5mm and weighs 2.34 kilograms.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
