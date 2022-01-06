Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • CES 2022: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Foldable Laptop, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition With 2 Displays Unveiled

CES 2022: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Foldable Laptop, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition With 2 Displays Unveiled

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop features a 17.3-inch screen that can be folded into a 12.5-inch screen.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 January 2022 13:21 IST
CES 2022: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Foldable Laptop, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition With 2 Displays Unveiled

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard

Highlights
  • Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU
  • Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i9
  • Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 router comes with Asus RF technology

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable and Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition laptops were unveiled at CES 2022. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED consists of a large 17.3-inch display that can be folded to become a 12.5-inch display. Asus says that the hinge has been tested for 30,000 cycles for durability. The machine is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 U-series processor. The other offering from Asus is the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition launched to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first Asus laptop sent into space. It features a 3.5-inch secondary display on the lid.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specifications, features

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with a foldable 17.3-inch OLED display with 2,560x1,920 pixel resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness and a 0.2ms response time. Asus says that the Vesa-Certified touchscreen display has a 4:3 aspect ratio and can be used in laptop, PC, tablet, as well as book modes. Users can also work on multiple screens via the ScreenXpert feature. The 17.3-inch screen can be folded to become a 12.5-inch screen that offers 1,920x1,280 pixels and 3:2 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (1250U) processor clocked at 1.1GHz (up to 4.7 GHz), paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There is up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM on board along with 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD. The laptop also meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard, as per Asus.

It can be paired with ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard when used in PC mode. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system. There is a smart amplifier that is claimed to maximise volume by up to 3.5x louder than a standard amplifier, the company claims. Asus says that the distortion-suppressing dual-channel smart amplifier is equipped with a DSP chip that also prevents long-term damage to the sensitive speaker voice coils.

There is a built-in array microphone paired with the Asus AI noise-canceling technology. The company says that Asus AI noise-canceling audio employs machine learning to isolate unwanted noise from human speech.

“The ClearVoice Mic feature in the MyASUS app filters out ambient noise and normalises all individual voices in Multi-presenter mode from different positions for optimum group conference-call quality,” says Asus. The foldable laptop features a 5-megapixel web camera with IR function to support Windows Hello.

Connectivity options on Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio combo port. Asus is also providing a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter and Asus Mini Dock Plus with the laptop. The machine weighs 1.65kg.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition intext Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition specifications, features

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop (First Impressions) features a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 0.2ms response time, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 550 nits of peak brightness. The Vesa-certified display is claimed to emit 70 percent less harmful blue light. The laptop has a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. It also features a secondary 3.5-inch OLED ZenVivio smart display on the lid.

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop is powered by an 12th Gen Intel Core i9 (12900H) processor clocked at 2.5GHz (up to 5.0 GHz) paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD on board. Asus says that the laptop meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard.

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop comes with a backlit chiclet keyboard, 720p HD camera with privacy shutter, built-in speaker with Harman Kardon Audio, and an array of microphones with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support. Connectivity options on the laptop includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, an HDMI 2.0 output, two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio port, and a microSD slot. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop weighs 1.3kg.

Asus ROG Rapture GT AXE16000 intext Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 features a flagship Broadcom Wi-Fi chipset
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 gaming router

Asus has also launched the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000, which it claims is the world's first quad-band — 2.4GHz, two 5GHz bands, and 6GHz — Wi-Fi 6E gaming router. It features a flagship Broadcom Wi-Fi chipset and CPU for “accelerated data transfers and an optimised gaming experience”. The router also comes with Asus RF technology along with RangeBoost Plus for improved Wi-Fi signal range. Connectivity options on the Rapture GT-AXE16000 include dual 10Gbps ports, a 2.5Gbps WAN port, and four 1Gbps LAN ports.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specifications, Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Specifications, Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000, Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 Specifications, Asus, CES 2022
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
CES 2022: Samsung Showcases Flex S, Flex G, Flex Slidable Panels for Phones, Flex Note for Foldable Laptops
CES 2022: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Foldable Laptop, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition With 2 Displays Unveiled
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  2. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Getting a Fix for Call Recording in India
  4. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns
  5. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India: Details
  7. James Webb Telescope Deploys Sunshield, Retires Most Single-Point Failures
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price in India Tipped, Amazon Listing Surfaces
  9. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2022: JBL Boombox 3, Pulse 5 Bluetooth Speakers, Live Pro 2 TWS Earbuds Launched Alongside More Offerings
  2. Jio Rs. 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Revived: All the Details
  3. CES 2022: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Foldable Laptop, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition With 2 Displays Unveiled
  4. CES 2022: Samsung Showcases Flex S, Flex G, Flex Slidable Panels for Phones, Flex Note for Foldable Laptops
  5. CES 2022: Razer X Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatches With Google's Wear OS Launched
  6. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Charging, Xiaomi 11i 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Bitcoin Will Compete With Gold as "Store of Value": Goldman Sachs Analyst
  8. CES 2022: GM Unveils Electric Silverado Pickup to Rival Ford and Rivian
  9. Airbnb Could Begin Accepting Crypto Payments, CEO Brian Chesky Tweets Customer Wishlist
  10. James Webb Space Telescope Deploys Secondary Mirror, Honeycomb-Shaped Main Mirror to Be Set Up Next
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com