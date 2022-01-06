Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable and Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition laptops were unveiled at CES 2022. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED consists of a large 17.3-inch display that can be folded to become a 12.5-inch display. Asus says that the hinge has been tested for 30,000 cycles for durability. The machine is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 U-series processor. The other offering from Asus is the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition launched to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first Asus laptop sent into space. It features a 3.5-inch secondary display on the lid.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specifications, features

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with a foldable 17.3-inch OLED display with 2,560x1,920 pixel resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness and a 0.2ms response time. Asus says that the Vesa-Certified touchscreen display has a 4:3 aspect ratio and can be used in laptop, PC, tablet, as well as book modes. Users can also work on multiple screens via the ScreenXpert feature. The 17.3-inch screen can be folded to become a 12.5-inch screen that offers 1,920x1,280 pixels and 3:2 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (1250U) processor clocked at 1.1GHz (up to 4.7 GHz), paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There is up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM on board along with 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD. The laptop also meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard, as per Asus.

It can be paired with ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard when used in PC mode. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system. There is a smart amplifier that is claimed to maximise volume by up to 3.5x louder than a standard amplifier, the company claims. Asus says that the distortion-suppressing dual-channel smart amplifier is equipped with a DSP chip that also prevents long-term damage to the sensitive speaker voice coils.

There is a built-in array microphone paired with the Asus AI noise-canceling technology. The company says that Asus AI noise-canceling audio employs machine learning to isolate unwanted noise from human speech.

“The ClearVoice Mic feature in the MyASUS app filters out ambient noise and normalises all individual voices in Multi-presenter mode from different positions for optimum group conference-call quality,” says Asus. The foldable laptop features a 5-megapixel web camera with IR function to support Windows Hello.

Connectivity options on Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio combo port. Asus is also providing a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter and Asus Mini Dock Plus with the laptop. The machine weighs 1.65kg.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition specifications, features

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop (First Impressions) features a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 0.2ms response time, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 550 nits of peak brightness. The Vesa-certified display is claimed to emit 70 percent less harmful blue light. The laptop has a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. It also features a secondary 3.5-inch OLED ZenVivio smart display on the lid.

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop is powered by an 12th Gen Intel Core i9 (12900H) processor clocked at 2.5GHz (up to 5.0 GHz) paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD on board. Asus says that the laptop meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard.

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop comes with a backlit chiclet keyboard, 720p HD camera with privacy shutter, built-in speaker with Harman Kardon Audio, and an array of microphones with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support. Connectivity options on the laptop includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, an HDMI 2.0 output, two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio port, and a microSD slot. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop weighs 1.3kg.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 features a flagship Broadcom Wi-Fi chipset

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 gaming router

Asus has also launched the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000, which it claims is the world's first quad-band — 2.4GHz, two 5GHz bands, and 6GHz — Wi-Fi 6E gaming router. It features a flagship Broadcom Wi-Fi chipset and CPU for “accelerated data transfers and an optimised gaming experience”. The router also comes with Asus RF technology along with RangeBoost Plus for improved Wi-Fi signal range. Connectivity options on the Rapture GT-AXE16000 include dual 10Gbps ports, a 2.5Gbps WAN port, and four 1Gbps LAN ports.