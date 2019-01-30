NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Asus ZenBook 15 UX533, ZenBook 14 UX433, ZenBook 13 UX333 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Asus ZenBook 15 UX533, ZenBook 14 UX433, ZenBook 13 UX333 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 30 January 2019
Asus ZenBook 15 UX533, ZenBook 14 UX433, ZenBook 13 UX333 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Asus ZenBook UX533FD-A9094T features a 15.6-inch full HD screen and Intel Core-i7-8565U processor

Taiwan-based electronics major Asus on Wednesday launched several new compact ZenBook series laptops in India, starting at Rs. 71,990 and going up to Rs. 1,39,900. The ZenBook 15 (UX533), ZenBook 14 (UX433), and ZenBook 13 (UX333) are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and the offline platforms, the company said in a statement. Built with aerospace-grade aluminium, the new ZenBook laptops are certified MIL-STD-810G for reliability and durability. Asus notes that all laptop models will be offered in Royal Blue and Icicle Silver colour options. 

"We are extremely proud to launch the 'world's smallest laptop' without compromising on performance and focusing on absolute portability," said Arnold Su, PC and Gaming Head, Asus.

asus zenbook 14 gadgets 360 Asus

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX433)

According to the company, the new Asus ZenBook 15 (UX533), ZenBook 14 (UX433), and ZenBook 13 (UX333) are powered by 8th generation Intel Core CPUs and include up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics, and 8GB or 16GB RAM. In terms of the storage, the buyers will get either 256GB or 512GB or 1TB SSD option, depending on the model. Additionally, the laptops feature full-HD "NanoEdge" displays that have ultra-narrow frame bezels. The narrow display frame bezels allow displays to be fitted into a smaller laptop body. All models include a full-sized HDMI port and a microSD or SD card reader.

asus zenbook 13 gadgets 360 Asus

Asus ZenBook 13 (UX333)

Asus is going to offer a total of 11 models of the Asus ZenBook 15 (UX533), ZenBook 14 (UX433), and ZenBook 13 (UX333). Here's a quick look at the key specs and pricing of each model:

Asus ZenBook UX533FD-A9094T

15.6-inch IPS full-HD screen, Intel Core-i7-8565U, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIE SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 GPU

Rs. 1,39,990

Asus ZenBook UX433FN-A6052T

14-inch IPS full-HD screen, Intel Core i7-8565U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB PCIE SSD, Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU

Rs. 1,00,990

Asus ZenBook UX333FN-A4118T

13.3-inch full-HD screen, Intel Core i7-8565U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB PCIE SSD, Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU

Rs. 99,990

Asus ZenBook UX433FA-A6076T

14-inch full-HD screen, Intel Core i7-8565U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB PCIE SSD, on-board graphics

Rs. 90,990

Asus ZenBook UX433FN-A6125T

14-inch IPS full-HD screen, Intel Core i5-8265U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB PCIE SSD, Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU

Rs. 89,990

Asus ZenBook UX333FA-A4116T

13.3-inch full-HD screen, Intel Core i7-8565U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB PCIE SSD, on-board graphics

Rs. 89,990

Asus ZenBook UX333FN-A4115T

13.3-inch full-HD screen, Intel Core i5-8265U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB PCIE SSD, Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU

Rs. 88,990

Asus ZenBook UX433FA-A6105T

14-inch IPS full-HD screen, Intel Core i5-8265U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB PCIE SSD, on-board graphics

Rs. 82,990

Asus ZenBook UX333FA-A4118T

13.3-inch full-HD screen, Intel Core i5-8265U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB PCIE SSD, on-board graphics

Rs. 81,990

Asus ZenBook UX433FA-A6061T

14-inch IPS full-HD screen, Intel Core i5-8265U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB PCIE SSD, on-board graphics

Rs. 72,990

Asus ZenBook UX333FA-A4011T

13.3-inch full-HD screen, Intel Core i5-8265U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB PCIE SSD, on-board graphics

Rs. 71,990

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Asus ZenBook 15 UX533, Asus ZenBook 14 UX433, Asus ZenBook 13 UX333, Asus ZenBook
Asus ZenBook 15 UX533, ZenBook 14 UX433, ZenBook 13 UX333 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
