Asus has refreshed its VivoBook and ZenBook laptop range with 11th gen Intel Core processors. The range includes the VivoBook Ultra 14, VivoBook Ultra 15, VivoBook Ultra K15, and the Asus ZenBook 14. The ZenBook 14 is the most expensive of the lot and is constructed out of diamond-cut aluminum alloy. It has an ErgoLift hinge that raises the laptop slightly higher when opened, which brings the keyboard to an optimum typing angle. The ZenBook 14 laptop claims to offer an all-day battery life of up to 21 hours.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX425) price in India, specifications

The new Asus ZenBook 14 is priced in India at Rs. 82,990 and is available via Asus exclusive stores, offline partners, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. It comes in a single pine grey colour option. The laptop features a 14-inch full-HD+ LED back-lit display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with Windows 10 Home and is powered by Intel Core 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors. The laptop also packs the Intel Iris X graphics with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 512GB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD.

There is a 67Wh lithium-polymer battery inside the Asus ZenBook 14 that claims to offer up to 21 hours of battery life. Furthermore, it is said to come with fast charging support and is touted to have the capacity to restore up to 60 percent of the battery in just 49 minutes. Ports on board include two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one standard HDMI 2.0a, and one microSD Reader. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5. There is an HD infrared web camera on board with support for Windows Hello. The dimensions of the Asus ZenBook 14 are 319x208x13.9mm. it's also lightweight at 1.13kg. The laptop is made out of diamond-cut aluminum alloy and has an ErgoLift hinge that automatically raises the laptop slightly when opened, bringing the keyboard to an optimum typing angle.

Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 (X413), Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 (X513) price in India, specifications

The Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 (X413) is priced in India at Rs. 59,990 and is available exclusively on Flipkart. The Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 (X513) is priced in India at Rs. 43,990 and is available on Asus exclusive stores, offline stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Both the laptops come in Bespoke Black, Dreamy White, and Cobalt Blue colour options.

Coming to specifications, the Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 and Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 run on Windows 10 Home. The graphic options include Intel Iris X graphics and Nvidia MX330. There's up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and internal storage is listed to be up to 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe x2 SSD and up to 1TB SATA HDD. The laptops are powered by up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors. The new laptops also feature HDMI 1.4, two USB 2.0 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports. There is also microSD card support on both the new Asus Vivobook devices.

Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 features a 14-inch full-HD LED backlit display

The Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 features a 14-inch full-HD LED backlit display whereas the Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 has a slightly larger 15.6-inch full-HD LED backlit display. There is an HD camera onboard the two laptops, and connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5. The laptops have a 42 WH Li-Ion battery (3-cells) that claims to offer all-day battery life. Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 weighs about 1.4 kgs, whereas the Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 weighs about 1.7 kgs.

Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 price in India, specifications

The Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 is the cheapest of the lot and is priced in India at Rs. 42,990. It is available via Asus exclusive stores, offline partners, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay sales. It is up for grabs in Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver, and Indie Black (metal lid) colour options.

Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 is the cheapest of the lot

As for specifications, the Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD LED backlit display. It is powered by up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors paired with Intel Iris X or Nvidia MX330 graphics. The laptop packs up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 512GB of NVMe PCIe x2 SSD, and up to 1TB of SATA HDD. There is an HD web camera on board, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, and HDMI 1.4, two USB 2.0 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports.

The Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 has a 42WH Li-Ion battery (3-cells), which claims to offer all-day battery life. The laptop weighs about 1.7 kg.

