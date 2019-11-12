Asus has launched two new laptops and a new desktop in the Indian market. Released in partnership with AMD, the new computers include ZenBook 14 (UM431DA) and ZenBook Flip 14 (UM462DA) laptops, and ROG Strix GL10DH desktop. While ZenBook 14 and ZenBook Flip 14 are targeted at regular and business consumers, the ROG Strix GL10DH is aimed at gaming enthusiasts. All the newly announced computers are now on sale in the country.

Asus ZenBook 14, ZenBook Flip 14, ROG Strix GL10DH price in India

According to Asus, the Asus ZenBook 14 UM431DA carries a price tag of Rs. 59,990, whereas Asus ZenBook Flip 14 UM462DA will be offered at Rs. 64,990 for Ryzen R5 version and at Rs. 74,990 for the Ryzen R7 variant. On the other hand, ROG Strix GL10DH will start at Rs. 66,990. As mentioned, all new Asus computers are now on sale in the country. The new ZenBook laptops and ROG Strix GL10DH desktop are being offered via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and offline retailers.

Asus ZenBook 14 UM431DA

Talking about Asus ZenBook 14 UM431 first, the new laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen R5-3500U processor, 14-inch LED-blacklit full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare display, and Windows 10 Home. It also packs 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, quad-speaker audio system, and a 47Wh battery that Asus claims will last up to 12 hours.

Other specifications of the laptop include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C port, USB 3.1 Gen Type-A port, USB 2.0 port, HDMI port, SD card reader, and audio combination jack.

Asus ZenBook Flip 14 UM462DA

Unlike ZenBook 14 UM431, which sports a traditional form-factor, the ZenBook Flip 14 UM462 comes with a convertible form-factor. It is offered with the option of AMD Ryzen R5-3500U or AMD Ryzen R7-3700U processor. The new Asus laptop also packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, and 42Wh battery that Asus claims will last up to 9 hours.

Asus ZenBook Flip 14 sports a 14-inch full-HD+ display

Among other specifications, Asus Flip 14 UM462 houses dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, USB 3.1 Gen Type-A port, USB 2.0 port, HDMI port, SD card reader, and audio combination jack.

Asus ROG Strix GL10DH

In addition to the two laptops, Asus has introduced a new gaming desktop in the country that is a part of its ROG brand. The desktop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor and packs up to 32GB DDR4 RAM (2 DIMM slots), AMD B450 chipset, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GD6 GPU, and Windows 10 Home.

Asus ROG Strix uses AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor

The desktop also includes up to 512GB PCIe SSD, 1TB HDD, optional Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Realtek LAN, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports on the front, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports on the back, and four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. The company has preloaded Windows 10 Home. The consumers will have the option to choose their specifications as per the available options.