Asus has launched three new ZenBook laptops in India — the ZenBook 14 (UX434), ZenBook 15 (UX534), and ZenBook Flip 13 (UX362). All of them feature NanoEdge displays with narrow bezels and are powered by Intel's 8th Gen CPUs. The ZenBook 14 and 15 models also feature Asus's ScreenPad 2.0 technology. The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 starts at Rs. 76,990; the ZenBook 14 starts at Rs. 79,990 and the ZenBook 15 starts at Rs. 1,19,990. All the models will be available through online channels such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

The ZenBook 14 (UX434), ZenBook 15 (UX534) were announced during Computex this year. The laptops feature a four-sided NanoEdge display with slim bezels with a 95 percent screen body ratio. Due to this, the 14-inch model claims to be smaller than most 13-inch laptops, while the 15-inch model is about the size of a typical 14-inch laptop. These laptops also have ScreenPad 2.0, which is a 5.65-inch touchscreen display in place of a trackpad. It also ships with special utilities for it such as Quick Key for one-tap automation of complex keyboard sequences, Handwriting for natural text input, and Number Key for faster data entry.

Both models are powered by Intel's 8th generation CPU. The ZenBook 14 offers a choice of a Core i7-8565U or a Core i5-8265U CPU. While the ZenBook 15 is only available with the Core i7 CPU. Both have full-HD resolutions, with a 178 degree viewing angle, and the display covers 72 percent of the NTSC colour gamut. The 14-inch model comes with a Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card with 2GB GDDR5 RAM, 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, 1TB or 512GB PCIe SSD, and a 50WHr battery. The 15-inch model comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 71WHr battery. Both laptops also pack IR cameras for Windows Hello, Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, multiple USB ports, including a Type-C port.

The ZenBook Flip 13 (UX362) took its time to come to India as it was first announced at IFA 2018, last year. Asus is calling it the world's most compact, convertible laptop thanks to its narrow deeply bezels. It measures just 16.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.3kg. It's powered by either a Core i7 or Core i3 8th generation Intel CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB of PCIe SSD. Graphics are handled by the onboard Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU. The laptop features a 13.3-inch, full-HD display, two USB Type-C ports, speakers from Harman Kardon, and a 50WHr battery.

