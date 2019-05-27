Asus has refreshed its lineup of ZenBook laptops and has launched a trio of premium laptops – ZenBook 13 (UX334), ZenBook 14 (UX434), and ZenBook 15 (UX534). All three of the new ZenBook models feature a slim design with a metallic build and include the ScreenPad 2.0, an updated version of Asus' touchscreen-embedded touchpad for more productivity. The company has also introduced the ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334FL) laptop that flaunts a genuine leather design and has been developed to commemorate the company's 30th year since its inception.

The ZenBook 13 (UX334), ZenBook 14 (UX434), and ZenBook 15 (UX534) borrow design elements from their predecessors that were launched in August last year. The key change here is the addition of the ScreenPad 2.0, an upgraded iteration of the display-embedded touchpad that made its debut on the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 laptop last year. Another upgrade comes in the graphics department, as the new ZenBook series laptops come equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 16xx series or an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics cards. Asus is yet to reveal the pricing and market availability of the refreshed ZenBook series laptops.

Talking about the updated ScreenPad 2.0, it is a 5.65-inch full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 panel) IPS panel with 178-degree viewing angle and precision touchpad (PTP) technology behind it to support multi-finger gestures. The ScreenPad 2.0 is a shared trait between the ZenBook 13 (UX334), ZenBook 14 (UX 434), ZenBook 15 (UX534), and the ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334FL) laptops.

The Asus ZenBook 30 Edition has a premium leather design and a new logo on the lid

Asus ZenBook 30 Edition (UX334FL)

​The Asus ZenBook 30 (UX334FL) Edition flaunts a premium hand-stitched Italian leather design that has a pearl white finish. The special edition laptop comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor coupled with a maximum 16GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU with 2GB of graphics memory. The storage goes up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3.0 storage, while a 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery provides the juice.

Asus ZenBook 13 (UX334)

The Asus ZenBook 13 (UX334) packs a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle and 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop can be configured with up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe 3.0 SSD. The ZenBook 13 (UX334) offers a choice between Intel UHD 620 graphics and Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU with 2GB of graphics memory. The laptop sports a 3D infrared HD camera and includes dual-band gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity support. The ZenBook 13 (UX334) comes equipped with a 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery, which is claimed to provide a battery life of up to 14 hours.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX434)

The updated Asus ZenBook 14 (UX434) laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. It can be picked up in a model powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor. However, a base variant with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U CPU is also on the table, which is also the case with the other laptops announced by Asus at Computex 2019. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 VRAM. Buyers can configure the ZenBook 14 (UX434) with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Asus ZenBook 15 (UX534)

The Asus ZenBook 15(UX534) features a 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3820 x 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, but an optional 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) panel is also on the table. It is powered by up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor, paired with a peak 16GB of RAM and a more powerful Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with Max-Q design and up to 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM. The storage goes all the way up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD, while a 71Wh 8-cell lithium-polymer battery is there to keep the lights on.