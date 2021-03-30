Technology News
  • Asus ZenBook 13 OLED, Asus VivoBook Models With Latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs Launched in India

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED, Asus VivoBook Models With Latest AMD Ryzen 5000-Series CPUs Launched in India

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED boasts of up to 400 nits peak brightness. It comes with a 16:9 display that has 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 March 2021 18:51 IST
Asus VivoBook 15 comes in a silver colour finish

Highlights
  • Asus VivoBook Flip 14 has a touch display
  • Asus VivoBook 17 comes with a 17-inch full-HD display
  • Asus ZenBook 13 OLED has a 67Whr battery

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K14/ K15, VivoBook Flip 14, Asus VivoBook 15, and VivoBook 17 have been refreshed in India. The laptops come with AMD Ryzen 5000 U-series CPUs. They have multiple configurations and the ZenBook 13 OLED, as the name suggests, is the only laptop among them to have an OLED display. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is the only laptop to feature a touch display. Prices for these refreshed laptop models start at Rs. 54,990.

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K14/ K15, VivoBook Flip 14, ASUS VivoBook 15, VivoBook 17 price in India

Asus has not shared exact configurations for these laptops. Asus ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA) starts at Rs. 79,990. Asus VivoBook S S14 (M433) starts at Rs. 65,990 and is offered in Dreamy White, Gaia Green, Indie Black, and Resolute Red colours. Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 (KM413) starts at Rs. 58,990 and comes in Indie Black, Hearty Gold, and Transparent Silver colours. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) starts at Rs. 59,990 and comes in a single Bespoke Black colour, Asus VivoBook 15 (M515) starts at Rs. 54,990 and is offered in Silver colour, and lastly, Asus VivoBook 17 (M712) starts at Rs. 62,990 and has a single Transparent Silver colour.

As per the company, the laptops will be available via Asus online and offline stores and Asus VivoBook 17 (M712) will be available via Flipkart as well. However, at the time of writing, the laptop wasn't listed on the e-commerce platform.

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA) specifications

The ZenBook 13 OLED by Asus features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) OLED panel with 16:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, TUV Rheinland Eye Care certification, and 400 nits peak brightness. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 3,733MHz, and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD for storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type–C ports with display output and PD support, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0b port, and a microSD card reader. There are Harman Kardon speakers and a 67Whr battery in the ZenBook 13 OLED. It weighs around 1.11kg.

VivoBook S S14 (M433) specifications

VivoBook S S14 features a 14-inch LED-backlit full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio, 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 250 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD. Connectivity options on the VivoBook S S14 include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a combo audio jack, and an SD card reader. It has a 50Whr battery and weighs 1.4kg.

VivoBook Ultra K14/ K15 (KM413/ KM513) specifications

VivoBook Ultra K14 features a 14-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with 250 nits peak brightness and 45 percent NTSC coverage. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, AMD Radeon Integrated graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM at 3,200MHz, and a 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port, a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 1.4, combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. There is a 42Whr battery in VivoBook Ultra K14 and it weighs 1.4kg. The only different between this and VivoBook Ultra K15 (KM513) is that the latter comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD LED-backlit display, 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe X2 SSD for storage and up to a 1TB SATA HDD. It weighs 1.8 kg.

VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) specifications

VivoBook Flip 14 comes with a 14-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with 45 percent NTSC coverage, up to AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, and AMD Radeon Integrated graphics. You get up to 8 GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD for storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, HDMI 1.4, audio jack combo, and a microSD card reader. VivoBook Flip 14 has an array microphone setup with Harman Kardon speakers. It weighs 1.5kg and has an HD camera as well.

Asus VivoBook 15 (M515) specifications

Asus VivoBook 15 packs a 15.6-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with 45 percent NTSC coverage. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, and 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD (upgradable to 1TB) as well as a 2.5-inch SATA HDD for storage. It comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 1.4, audio jack combo, and a microSD card reader. It supports SonicMaster technology, has a 37Whr battery, and weighs 1.8kg.

Asus VivoBook 17 (M712) specifications

VivoBook 17 (M712) has a 17.3-inch full-HD LED-backlit anti-glare display with 45 percent NTSC coverage. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, up to 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD as well as up to a 1TB SATA HDD. You get dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-CT port, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 1.4, combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. There is a 47Whr battery and it supports SonicMaster technology. Asus VivoBook 17 weighs 2.3kg.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA) Laptop

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA) Laptop

Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Weight 1.11 kg
Asus VivoBook S S14 (M433) Laptop

Asus VivoBook S S14 (M433) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 8GB
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.40 kg
Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 (KM413) Laptop

Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 (KM413) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.40 kg
Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 (KM513) Laptop

Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 (KM513) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.80 kg
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
