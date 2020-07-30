Technology News
Asus ZenBook 13, 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 With 10th Gen Intel CPU Launched in India

Asus ZenBook 13 and the ZenBook 14 come with full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS displays.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 July 2020 14:34 IST
Asus ZenBook 14 UX425 has 90 percent screen to body ratio

Highlights
  • Asus ZenBook 13, 14 launched in India starting at Rs. 79,990
  • Asus ZenBook 13, 14 have 67Wh batteries that can last up to 22 hours
  • The Vivobook S14 S433 has a 50Wh battery

Asus has launched its ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, and VivoBook Ultra K14 laptops in India. They are powered by the latest 10th gen Intel Core processors with integrated graphics and a thin and light form factor. The ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 come with up to 22 hours of battery life and fast charging support. They also have slim bezels and a touchpad that turns into a numpad. All four laptops will be available in India from today, July 30, as per the company's press release.

ZenBook 13 UX325, ZenBook 14 UX425, VivoBook S14 S433, and VivoBook Ultra K14 K413: Price in India

The Asus ZenBook 13 UX325 and the Asus ZenBook 14 UX425 start at Rs. 79,990 and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and offline channels. The Asus VivoBook S14 S433 starts at Rs. 67,990 and will be sold through various retailers. It comes in Dreamy White, Gaia Green, Indie Black, and Resolute Red colour options. The Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 K413 starts at Rs. 39,990 and comes in Hearty Gold, Indie Black, and Transparent Silver. It will be sold via Amazon and offline channels. All the four laptops will be available from today, July 30, Asus stated.

ZenBook 13 UX325, ZenBook 14 UX425: Specifications

The only difference between the Asus ZenBook 13 UX325 and the ZenBook 14 UX425 is the screen size. The ZenBook 13 comes with a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with 2.9mm thin bezels and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the other hand, the ZenBook 14 comes with a 14-inch LED-backlit display with 2.5mm thin bezels and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. They are powered by up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, Intel Iris Plus or Intel UHD graphics, and come preloaded with Windows 10 Home. You get up to 16GB of 3,200MHz LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD for storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a standard HDMI 2.0b port, and a microSD card reader. The battery in the ZenBook 13 UX325 and the ZenBook 14 UX425 is 67Wh which is said to give 22 hours battery life. The Asus ZenBook 13 measures 304.2x203x13.9mm and weighs 1.07kg while the Asus ZenBook 14 measures 319x208x13.9mm and weighs 1.13kg.

VivoBook S14 S433 specifications

The VivoBook S14 S433 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and features a 14-inch LED backlit full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio and 85 percent screen to body ratio. It is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM, coupled with 8GB 2,666MHz DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD that is upgradable up to 1 TB. For connectivity, the VivoBook S14 S433 comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and an SD card reader. All this is backed by a 50Wh battery. The VivoBook S14 S433 measures 324.9x213.5x15.9mm and weighs 1.4kg.

VivoBook Ultra K14 K413 specifications

The VivoBook Ultra K14 K413 comes with Windows 10 Home and features a 14-inch full-HD LED backlit display. It is powered by up to an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU and Intel UHD Graphics 620. You get up to 8GB 2,666MHz DDR4 RAM and up to a 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD. Connectivity options on the VivoBook Ultra K14 K413 up to dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth v5.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The battery is 42Wh and the VivoBook Ultra K14 K413 measures 324.9x215x17.9mm weighing 1.4kg.

Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325) Laptop

Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325) Laptop

Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.07 kg
Asus ZenBook 14 (UX425) Laptop

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX425) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.13 kg
Asus VivoBook S14 (S433) Laptop

Asus VivoBook S14 (S433) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX250
Weight 1.40 kg
Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413) Laptop

Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
Graphics Intel Integrated UHD Graphics 620
Weight 1.40 kg
