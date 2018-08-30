Asus on Thursday announced new laptops in its ZenBook portfolio at its Media Day event at IFA 2018. The Taiwanese company launched its latest laptops in its ZenBook series, ZenBook Flip series, and ZenBook Pro series. Powered by the latest 8th generation Intel Core processor, the new products include ZenBook 13 (UX333), ZenBook 14 (UX433), ZenBook 15 (UX533), ZenBook Flip 13 (UX362), ZenBook Flip 15 (UX562), ZenBook Pro 14 (UX480). Also announced was the latest version of ZenBook S (UX391FA), and the new Zen AiO 27 (Z272) all-in-one PC. All new ZenBook models along with the latest ROG lineup will be showcased at the trade fair from August 31 to September 5. For now, no prices have been revealed by the company.

Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, and ZenBook 15

Touted to be the "world's most compact laptops", the ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, and ZenBook 15 (seen above) now come with a new frameless ASUS NanoEdge display. They feature 'ultraslim' bezels on all four sides with up to 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. In terms of design, the laptops feature an ErgoLift hinge mechanism that tilts the keyboard for comfortable typing. Asus claims that these laptops have the world's "smallest footprint" in its class.

ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 also introduce a new NumberPad, which is a LED-illuminated numeric keypad built into the touchpad. The ZenBook 13, 14, and 15 are powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor with integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi optimised for Intel Wireless-AC 9560. They are also equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 and ZenBook Flip 15

Coming to the ZenBook Flip 13 and ZenBook Flip 15, Asus claims they are the "world's most compact convertible laptops". They sport 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch displays but still are 10 percent smaller than the previous models. Both the ZenBook Flip 13 and Flip 15 feature four-sided frameless NanoEdge displays with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. They come with a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge that lifts and tilts the keyboard into a comfortable typing position, Asus says. Both the ZenBook Flip models feature 'fast face login' with Windows Hello. The ZenBook Flip 13 also features the new NumberPad.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook Flip 15

The ZenBook Flip 15 and 13 are powered by up to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors featuring integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi optimised for Intel Wireless-AC 9560. The ZenBook Flip 15 is equipped with the Nvidia GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics and a Pantone Validated display for accurate colour rendering. Both thee models bear a camera that is said to be designed specifically for use with mixed-reality applications.

Asus ZenBook Pro 14

The Asus ZenBook Pro 14 comes with a new ScreenPad. The highlight of the laptop is said to be its lightweight design. It is powered by up to the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor featuring integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Qdiscrete graphics. The laptop features an all-aluminium design and comes with an ErgoLift hinge. It sports a 14-inch NanoEdge full-HD display with 'ultraslim' bezels. Also, the display is Pantone Validated to ensure colour accuracy. The ZenBook Pro 14 features "fast face login" and built-in support for Windows Cortana and Amazon Alexa voice services.

Asus ZenBook Pro 14

Asus ScreenPad

Asus has introduced new apps for the ScreenPad, which is a touchpad available exclusively on ZenBook Pro 15 and the new ZenBook Pro 14. The new apps include Adobe Sign, Handwriting, and SpeechTyper. Also, Asus says that the updated Sync app will make it easier for users to utilise a smartphone with the ZenBook Pro. The improved Extender Mode, on the other hand, turns the ScreenPad into a secondary Windows display for dual-screen productivity. Users can download the new apps and updates via the ScreenPad settings menu.

ScreenPad in action

Asus ZenBook S (UX391FA)

Coming to the new ZenBook S (UX391FA), it is a premium 13.3-inch ultraportable Windows 10 laptop. Asus has upgraded it with power-saving components that are said to provide a battery life of up to 20 hours. It is powered by the latest 8th generation Intel Core processor and meets the MIL-STD 810G standard.

Asus Zen AiO 27

The Asus Zen AiO is an all-in-one (AIO) that is said to have been designed for content creators and graphics professionals. Asus says that the new device comes with has an updated design that houses all the system components in the base, instead of behind the display. This, the company claims, results in improved cooling, easier upgrades, and a slimmer display housing.

The new AIO is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor coupled with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. The Zen AiO 27 also features Qi wireless charging built into its base for fast charging of mobile devices. The AIO sports a 27-inch 4K Ultra HD NanoEdge Pantone Validated display with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and a Delta-E colour accuracy value of less than 3.0.