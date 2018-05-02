Asus on Wednesday announced the launch of the VivoBook X507 in India. The new VivoBook model will come in several variants with Intel Celeron, Intel Pentium, up to 6th generation Intel Core i3 processor options. All the variants are exclusively available for purchase through Paytm Mall, the company announced at the launch event held in New Delhi. Incidentally, Paytm Mall has launched its connected PoS solution for retail stores, with an aim to aid shopkeepers to manage their offline and online customers. The company has established a strategic partnership with Asus India to implement the solution at Asus retail stores.

Similar to the exclusive partnership with Flipkart for smartphones, Asus has opened a brand store on Paytm Mall for its laptops. As of now, the VivoBook X507 lineup will be available on the store and the company may add more exclusive products soon. When it comes to pricing, the Asus VivoBook X507 price in India starts at Rs. 21,990. This price tag is meant for the laptop model that comes with Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor. The price of the VivoBook X507 variant with Intel Pentium N5000 quad-core processor costs Rs. 24,990. For the laptop mode with 6th generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM, the price has been set at Rs. 27,990, while the 6GB RAM version is available at Rs. 31,990. Also, there are VivoBook X507 variants that come with Intel Core i3 and Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU, and the price goes up to Rs. 38,990 for the 8GB RAM variant.

Coming to the other specifications, the VivoBook X507 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) or HD (1366x768 pixels) NanoEdge display. Asus has managed to restrict the weight of the laptop at 1.68kg. As mentioned, the device comes with processor options like Intel Core i3-6006U, Intel Pentium Silver N5000, and Intel Celeron N4000. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and comes with a 1TB HDD. Additionally, there is an empty M.2 SSD slot for 256GB/ 128GB SSD support.

Asus VivoBook X507 sports a fingerprint scanner on the touchpad.

The new Asus VivoBook X507 comes with fast charging support and can charge 60 percent of the battery in 49 minutes.It also features SuperBattery Technology that claims to makes the battery last for up to three times longer than regular laptops. Also, the laptop comes with a fingerprint sensor on the touchpad. Connectivity options in the laptop include, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, one USB 3.1 Type-A port, and two USB 2.0 ports. Notably, there is no USB Type-C port on the laptop.

Commenting on the partnership, Leon YU, Regional Head South Asia & India, Asus India, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Paytm Mall and launch the Vivobook X507 which we are confident with its incredible aesthetics and specs will perform well among the affordable range of laptops in the market."

Coming back to Paytm Mall, its PoS solutions being launched in Asus and its partner stores, claims to provide a unified solution that enables brands to sell their products offline as well as online. The companies will now be able to manage their store inventory in the cloud with complete visibility on the availability, sales, pending orders, instant customer billing, create offers and exclusive promotions. Also, with Paytm Mall Digital Experience Zone, users can directly walk up to any store enabled with this zone and select an item of their choice and also get it delivered.

"In our country, up to 80 percent of offline retail stores do not have the necessary technology to manage their inventory and are not equipped to join the online commerce revolution. Our O2O model is deeply in sync with what the offline shopkeepers need and hence we are offering a unified solution, Paytm Mall PoS," said Amit Sinha, COO, Paytm Mall.

