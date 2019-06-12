Asus on Tuesday refreshed its VivoBook series with two new models -- a 14-inch VivoBook X412 and a 15.6-inch VivoBook X512 -- in India. Both Asus VivoBook 14 X412 and VivoBook 15 X512 feature frameless four-sided NanoEdge displays and will be available at starting prices of Rs. 33,990 and Rs. 34,990, respectively. The laptops are powered by up to 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia GeForce MX250 discrete graphics that would support smooth multitasking.

Asus VivoBook 14 X412, Asus VivoBook 15 X512 price in India

According to Asus, the 14-inch VivoBook X412 is now on sale via Flipkart starting at Rs. 33,990, whereas the 15-inch VivoBook X512 can be purchased via authorised offline Asus sellers starting at Rs. 34,990. Both laptops will be offered in four colours - transparent silver, slate grey, peacock blue, and coral crush.

Asus VivoBook 15 X512, alongside the VivoBook 14 X412, is now available in India

"Both X412 and X512 deliver high performance and easy portability. We are affirmative that our users would appreciate the new offerings and look forward to an affirmative response," said Arnold Su, Head of consumer notebooks and Republic of Games (ROG) business, Asus India.

Asus VivoBook 14 X412, Asus VivoBook 15 X512 specifications

Running Windows 10 Home, both the VivoBooks laptops come with dual-storage designs that could be specified with up to a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD. Among other specifications, the laptops pack fingerprint sensors and stereo speakers with ASUS SonicMaster technology and surround effects. The laptops also include 37Whr battery, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth 4.2, and HD webcam.

Asus VivoBook 14 X412 includes a 14-inch full-HD screen, up to 12GB of DDR4 RAM, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, 3.5mm audio combo jack, one HDMI 1.4 port, and a microSD card reader. Apart from the Intel Core processor options, it also gets AMD Ryzen R5-3500U as a CPU option.

Asus VivoBook 15 X512 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD screen and packs up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 3.5mm audio combo jack, one HDMI 1.4 port, and a microSD card reader.

Written with inputs from IANS