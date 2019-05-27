Asus has lifted the covers from two new laptops targeted at young PC users - VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15. The VivoBook S14 and the VivoBook S15 come in two variants each and are powered by the 8th Gen Intel processors. Just like the new ZenBook-series laptops, the VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 come equipped with ScreenPad 2.0 and rely on the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU for graphics processing. The new VivoBook series laptops also borrow the NanoEdge display design from the ZenBook series and flaunt a colour-blocked design with contrasting edges.

The Asus VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 are the first laptops in the VivoBook series to feature the ScreenPad 2.0, the upgraded iteration of Asus' touchscreen-equipped touchpad which is also present on the freshly launched ZenBook series laptops. The new VivoBook series laptops feature the ErgoLift hinge design for a more comfortable typing experience and bring Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 802.11ax) support for a low-latency and faster connectivity experience. However, Asus has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 laptops at this point.

Asus VivoBook S14 (S431/S432) specifications

The Asus VivoBook S14 packs a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop can be configured with up to an 8th gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The storage space can go up to 1TB of PCIe SSD, while the graphics options vary between Intel UHD 620 and the Nvidia GeForce MX250 with 2GB of GDDR5 VRAM.

The new VivoBook series laptops come in a total of five colour options

Asus has launched the VivoBook S14 in two variants – the VivoBook S14 (S431) and the VivoBook S14 (S432). The ScreenPad 2.0 will be exclusive to the latter. The other difference between the two variants is the battery capacity, with the VivoBook S14 (S431) packing a 47Wh 2-cell lithium polymer battery, while the VivoBook S14 draws power from a 42Wh 3-cell lithium polymer battery. The latter also has an extra USB 2.0 port, but both the variants come with fast charge support.

Asus VivoBook S15 (S531/S532) specifications

The Asus VivoBook S15 packs a 15.6-inch LED-backlit full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It can be configured with up to a quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD. In the graphics department, buyers will have the option to choose between the integrated Intel UHD 620 and the dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card with 2GB of graphics memory.

Just like the VivoBook S14, Asus has unveiled two variants of the VivoBook S15. The VivoBook S15 (S531) misses out on the novel touchscreen-embedded touchpad and packs a 42Wh 3-cell lithium polymer battery. The VivoBook S15 (S532) is the variant that comes with ScreenPad 2.0 with an identical battery capacity and support for fast charging.