Asus VivoBook Pro 14 has launched in China with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. It is offered in two configurations with two CPU options and comes in a single colour. It has an OLED colour accurate display with a taller-than-standard aspect ratio, and slim bezels on the side. There is a thick bezel on the top of the display where the webcam is located. The touchpad is quite large and the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 comes with stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 price

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,500) for the R5-5600H +16GB + 512GB configuration. The R7-5800H + 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,100). The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 is available for pre-booking on JD.com in a single Mechanical Silver colour and will start shipping from May 11.

As of now, Asus has not shared any information on international availability for the Asus VivoBook Pro 14.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 specifications, features

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 runs Windows 10 Home and features a 14-inch OLED HDR screen with 2,880x1,800 pixels resolution. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. It also boasts of 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 10bit colour, 600 nits peak brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, the VivoBook Pro 14 can be equipped with either an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU or an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, both of which have AMD Radeon graphics. The notebook comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and a 512GB PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone microphone combo jack. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 comes with stereo speakers that have been tuned by Harman Kardon. It is backed by a 50Whr battery, a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button, and a physical slider to cover up the webcam. In terms of dimensions, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 measures 315.8x226.3x17.9mm and weighs 1.35kg.