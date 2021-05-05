Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 is backed by a 50Whr battery and comes with an HDR OLED display that boasts 600 nits peak brightness.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 May 2021 11:20 IST
Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 is offered in a Mechanical Silver colour

Highlights
  • Asus VivoBook Pro 14 starts at CNY 4,599
  • There is no information on international availability yet
  • Asus VivoBook Pro 14 supports 90Hz refresh rate

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 has launched in China with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. It is offered in two configurations with two CPU options and comes in a single colour. It has an OLED colour accurate display with a taller-than-standard aspect ratio, and slim bezels on the side. There is a thick bezel on the top of the display where the webcam is located. The touchpad is quite large and the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 comes with stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 price

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,500) for the R5-5600H +16GB + 512GB configuration. The R7-5800H + 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,100). The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 is available for pre-booking on JD.com in a single Mechanical Silver colour and will start shipping from May 11.

As of now, Asus has not shared any information on international availability for the Asus VivoBook Pro 14.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 specifications, features

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 runs Windows 10 Home and features a 14-inch OLED HDR screen with 2,880x1,800 pixels resolution. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. It also boasts of 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 10bit colour, 600 nits peak brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, the VivoBook Pro 14 can be equipped with either an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU or an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, both of which have AMD Radeon graphics. The notebook comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and a 512GB PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone microphone combo jack. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 comes with stereo speakers that have been tuned by Harman Kardon. It is backed by a 50Whr battery, a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button, and a physical slider to cover up the webcam. In terms of dimensions, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 measures 315.8x226.3x17.9mm and weighs 1.35kg.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus VivoBook Pro 14 Laptop

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.35 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus VivoBook Pro 14, Asus VivoBook Pro 14 Price, Asus VivoBook Pro 14 Specifications, Asus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Workplace Tool Grows to 7 Million Subscribers as Jobs Go Remote in Pandemic
Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
  5. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
  6. Redmi Watch India Launch Date Set for May 13, Xiaomi Teases
  7. Redmi Note 10S to Launch in India on May 13
  8. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  9. Elon Musk Says Starlink Satellite Internet Service Has 500,000 Pre-Orders
  10. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earphones Shown Off Briefly in Company Tweet
  2. Dell Patches Highly Vulnerable Firmware Update Driver Impacting Hundreds and Millions of Laptops, Desktops
  3. Realme C11 (2021) With Unisoc SoC, 8-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Twitter Buys Scroll and Its Ad-Free News App With Aim to Bolster Upcoming Subscription Service
  5. Dogecoin Values Surges as Much as 50 Percent as Crypto Mania Continues
  6. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. Facebook Workplace Tool Grows to 7 Million Subscribers as Jobs Go Remote in Pandemic
  8. Elon Musk Says His Starlink Satellite Internet Service Has Received 500,000 Pre-Bookings
  9. Infinix Hot 10S India Launch Set for May Second Week, Infinix Note 10 Pro Launching on May 13
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com