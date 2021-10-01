Asus on Friday announced a new laptop in India, the VivoBook 15 OLED. It has been made available in multiple configurations powered by Intel Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, or AMD Ryzen 5 processors. It features up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD or 1TB SATA HDD for onboard storage. The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop currently runs Windows 10 and will be upgradable to Windows 11.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED price, availability

The newly launched Asus Vivobook 15's Core i3 variant is priced at Rs. 46,990. The Vivobook 15 Core i5 variant with 16GB RAM is priced at Rs. 68,990, while its 8GB RAM variant costs 65,990. Vivobook 15's Core i7 will be available for Rs. 81,990. On the other hand, the Vivobook 15 AMD variant is priced at Rs. 62,990.

Vivobook 15 Core i3 variant will be available to purchase on Flipkart and Amazon, while the Core i5 + 16GB RAM variant and the AMD powered variant will only be available on Flipkart. The Vivobook 15 Core i7 variant will be available on Amazon and leading offline retails stores, and the Core i5 + 8GB RAM variant will only be available at offline retail stores — Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital. The laptop will be offered in Hearty Gold, Indie Black, and Transparent Silver colour options.

The laptop variants will be available to purchase from October 3, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale. From October 2, Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the laptop.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED specifications

The new Asus Vivobook 15 OLED's different variants get similar specifications barrings its processors. All the variants sport a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black, 100 percent DCIe colour gamut, Pantone validated colour reproduction, and TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light levels. Its processors are paired with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The Vivobook 15 comes with either up to 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD or up to 1TB SATA HDD for onboard storage. It features integrated graphics, and the processor options are: Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Core i7-1165G7, or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U.

Connectivity options on Asus Vivobook 15 OLED include dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth v5, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 1.4 jack, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The laptop runs Windows 10 and will be upgradeable for Windows 11 once the new operating system becomes available. It features an HD camera.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED packs a 42Whr lithium-ion battery. It measures 359x235x17.9mm and weighs 1.8 kilograms. The laptop's processors enable players to experience 60 frames per second gameplay and have Intel Deep Learning Boost AI acceleration and AV1 media encoding and decoding technology.