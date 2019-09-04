Asus has launched a trio of affordable laptops in India that fall under the VivoBook series. The company has brought the VivoBook 14 X403, VivoBook 14 X409, and VivoBook 15 X509 to the country, all three of which are powered by the 8th Gen Intel processors. The VivoBook 14 X403 boasts of a MIL-STD-810G military-grade build, while the VivoBook 14 X409 offers a fingerprint sensor for authentication. All three VivoBook laptops launched in India are value-centric offerings that claim to deliver reliable performance, fast PCIe SSD storage, and long battery life.

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 price, specifications

The Asus VivoBook 14 X403 packs a 14-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 4.1mm thin bezels. It is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen3 SSD storage. Graphics are handled by the integrated Intel HD 620, and it packs dual stereo speakers.

The laptop comes equipped with a 4-cell 72Whr battery and will be available in a Silver Blue colour priced at Rs. 54,990. The Asus VivoBook 14 X403 will be available from Amazon and authorised retail stores across the country.

Asus VivoBook 14 X409 price, specifications

The Asus VivoBook 14 X409 packs a 14-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) LED display with 77.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. This machine comes in two variants – the base model is powered by the 8th Gen Intel i3-7020U, while the higher-end variant draws power from the 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U processor.

The laptop packs up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe SSD or 1TB HDD, while the graphics choice is between Intel HD 620 and a discreet Nvidia GeForce MX230 GPU. The Asus VivoBook 14 X409 packs a 2-cell 32Whr battery and comes in Transparent Silver and Slate Grey colours. Pricing of the Asus laptop starts at Rs. 32,990 for the base model.

Asus VivoBook 15 X509 specifications, price

The Asus VivoBook 15 X509 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) LED display with 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes in a trio of variants – a base model packing the 8th Gen Intel Core i3-7020U, a mid-tier variant that draws power from the 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U, and a high-end version powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor.

It comes equipped with up to 12GB of RAM, ticking alongside up to 512GB of PCIe SSD or 1TB HDD, and up to an Nvidia GeForce MX230 GPU. Asus VivoBook 15 X509 features a 2-cell 32Whr battery and is offered in a choice of Transparent Silver and Slate Grey colour options. It carries a starting price of Rs. 30,990 and can be picked up from Amazon and authorised retail stores.