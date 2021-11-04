Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2-in-1 has gone official. The hybrid device has a detachable keyboard and an OLED touchscreen display. It is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor and supports the Asus Pen 2.0 stylus that can be stored in a magnetic pen holder. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate has two cameras — one in the front and one on the back of the screen. The device has been launched in three editions and has AI Noise Cancelling Audio for better call quality.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate price, availability

The new Asus Vivobook 13 Slate is priced starting at $599 (roughly Rs. xxxx) for the entry-level configuration. It comes bundled with a keyboard cover, kickstand, and the new Asus Pen 2.0 stylus. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate will be available in three editions, including two Artist Editions designed in collaboration with Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert, themed to reflect modern pop culture. Exact availability details of the device in the US are not known yet but the Artist Editions are slated to be available in early 2022.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate specifications

On the specifications front, Asus Vivobook 13 Slate runs on Windows 11 Home. It features a 13.3-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) Pantone-validated touchscreen display with OLED Dolby Vision, 16:9 aspect ratio, 550 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 0.2ms response time, and TUV Rheinland eye certification. It is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, paired with Intel UHD graphics and up to 8GB RAM. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate offers internal storage of up to 256GB.

Coming to the cameras, Asus Vivobook 13 Slate has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. There is a 50Whr battery integrated with a USB Type-C charging port and it comes bundles with a 65W AC adapter. The company claims that the laptop charges to 60 percent in just 39 minutes. The power button also doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. Ports include two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio port, and a microSD card reader.

As mentioned, Asus Vivobook 13 Slate features the Asus Pen 2.0 stylus that comes with four swappable pen tips, Bluetooth support, and one-click function. The device has a quad-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos support and a smart amplifier technology.