Asus has introduced two gaming laptops under its TUF brand and two gaming desktops under its ROG brand. The Asus TUF A15 and A17 are the AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU powered laptops while the GA15 and GA35 desktops are powered by the AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. Both the laptops and desktops come with Nvidia graphics. The Asus TUF A15 laptop is available in two colour options while the TUF A17 is available in a single colour. All the products, except for the TUF A17, are on sale through online and offline stores.

Asus TUF laptops, ROG desktops: price and availability

The Asus TUF A15 comes in two colour options namely, Bonfire Black and Fortress Gray. The Bonfire Black variant starts from Rs. 60,990 and is available from Amazon, Reliance, and offline stores. The Fortress Gray variant starts from Rs. 62,990 and is available via Amazon. The Asus TUF A17 that comes in Fortress Gray will go on sale from mid-June and priced at Rs. 60,990.

The ROG GA15 desktop starts from Rs. 65,990 and the ROG GA35 starts from Rs. 1,79,990. Both of these devices are available for purchase from online and offline stores.

Asus TUF A15, A17 specifications

As the name suggests, the Asus TUF A15 comes with a 15-inch screen while the TUF A17 comes with a 17-inch screen. Both laptops support up to an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor and have Windows 10 pre-installed. They come with IPS panels with options for 60Hz or 144Hz refresh rate on the TUF A15 and 60Hz/ 120Hz on the TUF A17. Graphics options on the laptops goes up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 RAM for the TUF A15 and up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti with 6GB GDDR6 RAM on the TUF A17. Both laptops support up to 32GB of DDR4 SDRAM in dual-channel.

For storage, you get up to 1TB 5400rpm SATA HDD in the hard disk department and up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD in the solid state storage department. Both the TUF A15 and TUF A17 have 48Wh batteries and support for DTS:X Ultra audio. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and USB Type-C 3.2 (Gen 2) port, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and a headphone and microphone combo jack. The TUF A15 measures 359.8x256x22.8mm and weighs 2.3kb while the TUF A17 measures 399.2x268.9x23.38mm and measures 2.6kg.

Asus ROG GA15, GA35 specifications

Asus ROG GA15 (left) and ROG GA35 (right)

The ROG GA15 is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor while the ROG GA35 is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor. The ROG GA15 uses the AMD B450 motherboard and comes with up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 3,200MHz RAM. You can get up to a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for storage which can be further upgraded. For connectivity, the ROG GA15 has 802.11 ac gigabit-class Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a wide array of USB ports on the front and the back. All this is backed by a 500W 80 Plus power supply.

On the other hand, the ROG GA35 comes with the AMD X570 motherboard. You can get up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB graphics card and up to 128GB DDR4 3,200MHz RAM. Connectivity options are the same with a slightly different front and read I/O configuration. There is also an option for 500W or 700W 80 Plus power supply.

