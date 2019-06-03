Technology News

Asus TUF Gaming FX705DT, TUF Gaming FX505DT Laptops Launched in India

ASUS TUF Gaming FX705DT features a 17.3-inch Full HD display, whereas TUF Gaming FX505DT packs a 15.6-inch screen.

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Monday unveiled its new TUF gaming laptops FX505DT and FX705DT with the latest AMD Ryzen processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPUs with up to 120Hz IPS-level NanoEdge display in India at a starting price of Rs 64,990. The TUF FX505DT gaming laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels. The display features a 1200Hz screen refresh rate.

"At Asus, we are glad to unveil the TUF gaming Laptops FX505DT and FX705DT that combine amazing processing power and graphics upgrade with durability.

"Available at affordable prices, we are affirmative that these laptops will prove to be suitable partners to India's growing brigade of passionate gamers and multi-tasking individuals," Arnold Su, ROG and PC Head at Asus India, said in a statement.

The Asus TUF Gaming FX705DT features a 17.3-inch full-HD display with 60Hz refresh rate. The FX505DT is powered by 32GB of DDR4 2666 MHz RAM while the FX705DT is powered by up to 32GB of DDR4 2400 MHz RAM. The FX505DT also comes with up to 256GB SSD+1TB SSHD storage while the FX705DT features a 512GB SSD+1TB SSHD storage.

The TUF Gaming FX505DT features a 48Whr, 3-cell Li-ion battery while the FX705DT is equipped with a 64Whr, 4-cell Li-ion battery.

Both the devices run on Windows 10 OS.

The FX505DT is equipped with NVIDIA Geforce GTX1050 with 3G GDDR5 VRAM graphics card while the other gaming laptop has NVIDIA Geforce GTX1650 with 4G GDDR5 VRAM graphics card.

