Asus on Monday announced the launch of two gaming laptops in India, the TUF Gaming FX504 in its TUF range and the ROG G703 in its ROG range of gaming computers. Both models come with the latest 8th gen processors, 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rates with 3ms grey to grey response time.

Asus TUF Gaming FX504, ROG G703 price in India

Asus TUG Gaming FX504 price in India is set at Rs. 69,990 for the 8th gen Intel Core i5 variant and Rs. 89,990 for the 8th gen Intel Core i7 model. It will be available across Large Format Retail (LFR) stores, online retailers, and Asus channel partners in India from the third week of May.

On the other hand, the Asus ROG G703 price in India is Rs. 4,99,990, and will be available in only one variant. It will be sold in India across LFR stores, online partners, and Asus' offline channel partners from the first week of June.

Asus TUF Gaming FX504, ROG G703 specifications

The TUF Gaming FX504 laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5-8300H or an 8th gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor, coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics. In terms of storage, the laptop gets a 1TB Firecuda Hybrid SSD, paired with a 128GB NVME PCIE Gen3x4 SSD.

Asus TUF Gaming FX504

The gaming laptop comes with Asus' proprietary Anti-Dust Cooling (ADC) system with fan overboost. It helps clear buildup in thermal fins and provides control between fan performance and noise levels. The keyboard has a claimed lifespan of about 20 million key presses and 1.8mm of travel.

The Asus ROG G703 sports a 17.3-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is powered by an 8th gen Intel Core i9-8950HK processor, coupled with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics and 8GB of GDDR5X RAM. As for storage, the gaming laptop comes with three NVMe PCIe 3.0x4 512GB SSDs with RAID 0 configuration. There is also a 2TB Firecuda SSHD.

In terms of software, the ROG G703 supports Aura Sync technology that allows gamers to sync light effects with other Aura Sync-compatible mice, headsets, and other computer accessories to create a customised setup. There are a total of eight lighting modes available in the Aura control panel.

Commenting on the launch of the latest gaming laptops, Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, Asus India said, "We take immense pride in introducing intuitive technology like TUF GAMING and latest i9 processor in our newest 8th gen editions lined up. The updated range of gaming laptops combines robust performance accompanied with durability to deliver extreme reliability to the consumer. We aim to provide gamers with the best of both worlds enabling them to game at their best."