Asus on Thursday expanded its range of TUF Gaming notebooks in India by launching the FX505 and F705 models. Both new TUF notebooks are powered by up to Intel Core i7-8750H processors along with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics. There are also up to 144Hz high-refresh rate NanoEdge displays as well as DTS surround sound technology. The Asus TUF FX505 and TUF FX705 notebooks also have an MIL-STD-810G military-grade build. Asus has also launched the TUF Desktop FX10CP that has an Intel Core i7 processor and thermal design with isolated air chambers.

Asus TUF FX505, FX705, TUF Desktop FX10CP price in India

The Asus TUF FX505 price in India starts at Rs. 79,990, while the TUF FX705 comes with a starting price of Rs. 1,24,990. Both will be available through all channels both online and offline. The TUF Desktop FX10CP, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 91,990. It will go on sale through offline channels in the country. The desktop was notably unveiled at the company's Computex conference earlier this year.

Asus TUF FX505, FX705, TUF Desktop FX10CP specifications, features

The Asus TUF FX505 features a 15.6-inch LED-backlit full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) Anti-Glare IPS display that comes with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and 72 percent of NTSC colour gamut. There is up to Intel Core i7-8750H processor, clocked at 2.2GHz (9M cache, up to 3.9GHz), though the base model has Core i5-8300H processor clocked at 2.3GHz (8M cache, up to 3.9GHz). It is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM, 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 32GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM via 2xSO-DIMM socket), and up to 1TB of SATA HDD and 256GB of SATA 3.0 M.2 SSD. The notebook also has the option to have up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB of discrete GDDR5 VRAM, though the base model has Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti with 4GB GDDR5 VRAM.

Unlike the TUF FX505, the Asus TUF FX705 features a 17.3-inch LED-backlit full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) 144Hz Anti-Glare IPS display with 72 percent NTSC colour gamut and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The notebook by default has the Intel Core i7-8750H SoC, clocked at 2.2GHz (9M Cache, up to 3.9GHz), paired with 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 32GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM via 2xSO-DIMM socket). Also, there is Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB of GDDR5 VRAM.

Asus has provided an MIL-STD-810G military grade build on both new Windows 10-based TUF notebooks. There is also an RGB backlit keyboard that has a WASD keycap design. The keyboard also uses an Overstroke technology that is touted enable faster registering of keystrokes. Furthermore, the company claims that keys can withstand over 20 million presses.

The Asus TUF FX507 and TUF FX705 notebooks have 2T2R MU-MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Both also have Bluetooth v5.0 as well as an interface with a combo audio jack, USB Type-A 2.0 and 3.1 (Gen 1), RJ45 LAN jack, and HDMI port. The notebooks also have 2W stereo speakers with array microphone and DTS Headphone:X with 7.1 channel virtual surround sound experience. There is Asus' HyperCool Thermal technology with an Anti-Dust Cooling (ADC) system, Fan OverBoost technology, and dual-fan cooling CPU and GPU from both sides.

The Asus TUF Desktop FX10CP, on the other hand, has an Intel Core i7 8700 processor, up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. There is also 1TB 7200RPM HDD as well as 128GB M.2 SSD. Besides, the desktop has a thermal design and includes 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi and 2x2 antennas.