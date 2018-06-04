Asus gaming brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Monday at the company's For Those Who Dare press event ahead of Computex 2018 announced its latest lineup of gaming products. Asus announced the ROG Strix SCAR II and ROG Strix Hero II gaming laptops. It also unveiled the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000, the world's first tri-band 802.11ax router with Wi-Fi speeds of over 10,000Mbps. It also introduced products in new categories, such as the ROG Ryujin and ROG Ryuo CPU coolers and ROG Thor 1200W Platinum power supply. Asus also unveiled its new Delta gaming headset.

One of the key highlights of the event was ROG Rapture GT-AX11000, which is said to be capable of delivering wireless speeds of up to 11,000Mbps. ROG Ryujin and ROG Ryuo are the first CPU coolers from Asus Republic of Gamers and said to be the world's first liquid coolers with an embedded 1.77-inch LiveDash colour OLED display. Marking another entry into a new product line is ROG Thor 1200W Platinum, which is a 1,200-watt power supply with an IP5X-certified 14mm wing-blade fan and Aura Sync. Finally, the ROG Strix SCAR II and Hero II have been said to come with world's first 144Hz super narrow bezel display with an ultrafast 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.

Asus Chairman, Jonney Shih, during the event, said, "Today is a celebration of those who dare to be different. Twelve years ago, ROG was founded out of our desire to create a full lineup of ultimate gear designed for gaming victory. Now, through the dedication of ROG engineers, designers, professional gamers and enthusiasts around the world, we have achieved these goals and distilled them into the essence of ROG. We will carry this spirit forward as we strive to create the next generation of gaming innovations."

Asus ROG Strix SCAR II and ROG Strix Hero II Laptops

The ROG Strix Scar II Edition a new version of the esports gaming laptop built for FPS titles. Its has a new design that includes two contrasting brushed finishes across the lid, a new keyboard layout with Kevlar-inspired markings, and a front light bar with customisable Aura Sync lighting.

Meanwhile, the ROG Strix Hero II edition is a new version of the esports gaming laptop built exclusively for MOBA titles. The design includes two contrasting brushed finishes across the lid, a new keyboard layout with cyberpunk-inspired markings, and a front light bar with customisable Aura Sync lighting.

Asus says both the ROG Strix Scar II and Hero II feature the world's first 144Hz super-narrow-bezel display with an 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, a HyperStrike Pro gaming keyboard for improved control, and HyperCool Pro technology to cool the CPU and GPU. They are also the world's first laptop to feature multi-antenna Wi-Fi for improved connectivity, the company claims.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000

The ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 is being touted as the world's first 10 Gigabit Wi-Fi router. It comes with support for the latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard, and delivers 2.53 times higher data rates than other 802.11ac 4x4 routers, Asus claims. Also, the OFDMA support in the 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard enables several devices to be bundled together in each channel that increases the network efficiency by 4 times and reduces latency as well.

Asus says the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 provides triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic from the device to game server. It has a 2.5 Gigabit gaming port that prioritises the device connected to it with 2.5 times faster transmit speeds.

A physical button built into the router allows users to turn on and off Game Boost mode for prioritising gaming traffic on the network without the need to use a web interface or mobile app. It can also activate the DFS band. Gamers Private Network (GPN) support ensures the shortest connection route between the user's home network and the game server, for the lowest ping times and latency.

Asus ROG Ryujin 360/240 CPU Coolers

The Asus ROG Ryujin is claimed to be the first ROG AIO cooler and the world's first cooler with an OLED display. It sports a 1.77-inch LiveDash colour OLED that shows real-time system stats and personalised images and GIFs.

An embedded micro fan in the ROG Ryujin provides additional cooling to the VRM and M.2 SSDs located near the CPU socket. Also, Noctua industrial PPC radiator fans improve airflow with lower noise levels, Asus claims. The ROG Ryujin features an embedded Aura RGB and reinforced sleeved tubing.

Asus ROG Ryuo 240/120

The ROG Ryuo series is available in 120mm and 240mm radiators. It features ROG designed radiator fans for optimised air flow and static pressure. This one also comes with a 1.77-inch LiveDash Color OLED display to show real-time system stats, and Aura Sync RGB support for customisation.

ROG Thor 1200W Platinum Power Supply

The ROG Thor 1200W Platinum features an IP5X-certified 135mm wing-blade fan. It sports an OLED Power Display and 100 percent Japanese capacitors. The 1,200-watt power supply also has 80 PLUS Platinum certification for energy efficiency, a 10-year warranty, and Aura Sync for lighting synchronisation.

Asus ROG Delta Peripherals

The ROG Delta is a new ROG gaming headset, and it features a Hi-Fi-grade ESS quad-DAC for extremely clear, true-to-life gaming audio that gives gamers a better ability to pinpoint in-game opponents. The headset also features an airtight chamber and Essence drivers with audio signal diversion technology.

Asus says that the ROG Delta is the world's first gaming headset that comes with circular-rainbow RGB lighting effects. The headset features lightweight, D-shaped ear cushions. ROG Delta can connect with the ROG Phone using a USB Type-C port.

Asus ROG Balteus Qi

The ROG Balteus Qi is an RGB gaming mouse pad that combines a performance surface with the convenience of Qi wireless charging on the desktop. It has a 370x320mm surface that offers an area for charging and gaming simultaneously. It features 15 individually customisable Aura Sync RGB lighting zones for personalisation. The mouse pad is also equipped with an on-pad lighting mode button and a USB 2.0 passthrough port. Apart from ROG Balteus Qi, its sibling the Balteus will come without the wireless charging function.

Asus ROG Gladius II Wireless

ROG Gladius II Wireless is an optical gaming mouse. It offers dual wireless connectivity. Its movements are tracked by the 16000dpi sensor and those are translated to the screen via 1ms 2.4GHz or low-latency Bluetooth wireless connectivity. Asus says that the mouse features ergonomic contours to ensure comfort in the hand, and an ROG-exclusive socket design. It is powered by Aura Sync RGB lighting.

Asus ROG Strix Gaming Chassis

The ROG Strix is designed with aluminium and smoked glass and comes with AURA Sync lighting technology. The ROG Strix Chassis features an ergonomic woven-pattern handle for easier transportation. The company says it is ideal for an EATX motherboard and offers liquid cooling upgradeability with dual 360mm radiators on the top and front of the case.

ROG Strix Gaming chassis comes preinstalled with magnetic bearing PWM 140mm fans. Additionally, the ROG Strix Chassis features a Quick Charge 3.0 port, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, a tool-free ROG SSD caddy, a magnetic dust filter, and a vertical graphics card design.