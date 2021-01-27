Technology News
loading
Asus Sky Selection 2 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched

Asus Sky Selection 2 comes with 16GB RAM expandable up to 64GB.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 January 2021 14:20 IST
Asus Sky Selection 2 has an RGB backlit keyboard

Highlights
  • Asus Sky Selection 2 has a 240Hz refresh rate display
  • The gaming laptop is backed by a 90Wh battery
  • Asus Sky Selection 2 has Wi-Fi 6 support

Asus Sky Selection 2 (translated) gaming laptop has launched in China, powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. It comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU and a sleek design. The gaming laptop is offered in two colour options and a single configuration. It comes with a 15.6-inch display with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio and a large battery. The Asus Sky Selection 2 also features a high refresh rate display and ventilation on sides, back, and bottom.

Asus Sky Selection 2 price, availability

The Asus Sky Selection 2 is priced at CNY 9,899 for the single configuration that includes AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. It is offered in two colour options — Eclipse Ash and Magic Blue. The Asus Sky Selection 2 is on sale in China and there is no information on its international availability yet.

Asus Sky Selection 2 specifications, features

The Asus Sky Selection 2 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display that has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 240Hz refresh rate. The display boasts of 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space and supports Adaptive Sync. The Asus laptop is powered by the octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB VRAM. You get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe3.0x4 SSD for storage.

Connectivity options on the Asus Sky Selection 2 gaming laptop include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, an HDMI 2.0 port, three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a headphone jack. You get stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra technology and a 90Whr battery.

The keyboard is RGB backlit with 1.8mm of travel and a claimed life span of 20 million keystrokes. There are cooling vents on bottom, sides, and back. The ports on the bottom take in cool air and the hot air is exhausted from the back and sides. In terms of dimensions, the Asus Sky Selection 2 measures 359.8x256x24.3mm and weighs 2.3kg.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
Weight 2.30 kg
Comments

