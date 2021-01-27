Asus Sky Selection 2 (translated) gaming laptop has launched in China, powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. It comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU and a sleek design. The gaming laptop is offered in two colour options and a single configuration. It comes with a 15.6-inch display with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio and a large battery. The Asus Sky Selection 2 also features a high refresh rate display and ventilation on sides, back, and bottom.

Asus Sky Selection 2 price, availability

The Asus Sky Selection 2 is priced at CNY 9,899 for the single configuration that includes AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. It is offered in two colour options — Eclipse Ash and Magic Blue. The Asus Sky Selection 2 is on sale in China and there is no information on its international availability yet.

Asus Sky Selection 2 specifications, features

The Asus Sky Selection 2 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display that has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 240Hz refresh rate. The display boasts of 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space and supports Adaptive Sync. The Asus laptop is powered by the octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB VRAM. You get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe3.0x4 SSD for storage.

Connectivity options on the Asus Sky Selection 2 gaming laptop include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, an HDMI 2.0 port, three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a headphone jack. You get stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra technology and a 90Whr battery.

The keyboard is RGB backlit with 1.8mm of travel and a claimed life span of 20 million keystrokes. There are cooling vents on bottom, sides, and back. The ports on the bottom take in cool air and the hot air is exhausted from the back and sides. In terms of dimensions, the Asus Sky Selection 2 measures 359.8x256x24.3mm and weighs 2.3kg.

