Technology News

Asus Says Malware Attack Only Affected a 'Small Number of Devices', Fix Released

, 26 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus Says Malware Attack Only Affected a 'Small Number of Devices', Fix Released

Asus said on Tuesday it released an update to fix an attack, which according to security researchers at Kaspersky Lab had targeted one million-plus Asus users last year by hijacking the computer maker's software update system.

The company said "a small number of devices" have been implanted with the malicious code through a sophisticated attack on its Live Update servers.

Moscow-based cyber security provider Kaspersky Lab said on Monday the attack took place between June and November last year and was used to deliver a software update with a "backdoor" that would give hackers access to infected machines.

"We are not able to calculate the total count of affected users based only on our data; however, we estimate that the real scale of the problem is much bigger and is possibly affecting over a million users worldwide," Kaspersky said in a blog post.

Researchers at cyber security company Symantec were also able to identify the attack against Asus users, a Symantec spokeswoman said.

The attack shows how hackers are able to leverage the size of technology companies and their suppliers to reach large numbers of victims. Kaspersky said that more than 57,000 of its users had downloaded and installed the compromised Asus update but the hackers intended to target a smaller number of unknown victims.

Kaspersky said it informed Asus about the attack in January and was assisting the company with its investigation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Kaspersky Lab
PS4 Game Digital Code India Sales to End from April 1: Sony
Smart TV
Asus Says Malware Attack Only Affected a 'Small Number of Devices', Fix Released
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V15
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70 With 'On-Screen' Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  2. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  3. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  4. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Play Plan for GigaFiber Users
  5. Huawei P30, P30 Pro, P30 Lite to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream
  6. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Apps Store Gets a 'Make for India' Makeover
  9. WhatsApp's New Forwarding Features Spotted, Short Link Comes to iPhone
  10. Xiaomi’s New Charger Can Fully Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 17 Minutes
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.