Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops have been unveiled at the virtual For Those Who Dare launch event. The two new laptops are powered by Intel Core 11th-Gen H-series processors. Furthermore, Asus also announced that the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs are offered in Asus ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus M16, ROG Zephyrus G14, ROG Zephyrus G15, ROG Strix G15, ROG Strix G17, TUF Dash F15, TUF Gaming A15, TUF Gaming A17, TUF Gaming F15, and TUF Gaming F17 gaming laptops.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 specifications

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 premium gaming laptop comes with a rising optical mechanical keyboard for better heat dissipation. The new AAS Plus cooling system lifts the keyboard at a 5-degree angle, opening wide vents that allow the new Arc Flow fans to quietly pull cooling air into the laptop. The Zephyrus S17 is powered by an 11th-Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor that is capable of using up to 90W of power in short bursts. In addition, there is an up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU that reaches 140W with Dynamic Boost. There's up to 16GB of onboard RAM, and up to 2TB SSD storage.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 features a 17.3-inch QHD DDS panel with165Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB Type-C ports, 3 USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm mic jack combo, SD reader, LAN RJ-45 jack. It has a 90Whr substantial battery with fast charging pushing it to 50 percent of full power in just 30 minutes. There's also support for USB Type-C charging up to 100W. The weight of the gaming laptop is about 2.6kg.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 specifications

Alongside Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, the company also launched Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop. It has a 16-inch WQHD display inside an ultra-slim 15-inch chassis. The display comes with 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, Adaptive Sync, 16:10 aspect ratio, Pantone-validated colours across 100 percent of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Dolby Vision support.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 also has a 90Whr battery that claims to offer up to 10 hours of video playback

Asus Zephyrus M16 is powered by the latest processors up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i9-11900H. There's also up to a GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs that delivers high frame rates. Zephyrus M16 is also available with the new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU. There is up to 48GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD on board.

There is ROG Intelligent Cooling that keeps the Zephyrus M16 cool and there's a six-speaker system with dual force-cancelling woofers for superior sound quality. The laptop supports Dolby Atmos technology. The 3D mic array captures clear audio, and two-way AI noise cancelation removes background noise.

Zephyrus M16 is only 19.9mm thin and weighs about 1.9 kg. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro and has a Stealth Type keyboard with one-zone RGB or white backlight. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, 720p HD webcam, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type C port, two USB Type-A ports, microSD slot, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm combo jack, Keningston lock, RJ45 jack. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 also has a 90Whr battery that claims to offer up to 10 hours of video playback, with fast charging technology allowing it to replenish to 50 percent in only 30 minutes.

Pricing and availability of both the laptops have not been announced by the company yet. They should vary based on regions. Asus has announced that no new ROG laptops will launch in the Indian market in the near future, and this should hold for the Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus M16 as well.