Taiwanese electronics giant Asus has unveiled its latest offering in the ROG gaming category - the Asus ROG Zephyrus S. Available in two models, GX531GS and GX531GM, the new Zephyrus S runs Windows 10 Home/ Windows 10 Pro out-of-the-box, sports up to 8GB of GDDR5 VRAM graphics chip, bears speakers powered by Smart AMP technology, and is certified VR-ready. Both models of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S have been classified under the AAA Gaming category suggesting that they are designed for high-end PC gaming.

Pricing and availability details of this new Asus ROG laptop have not yet been revealed by the brand. Much like its predecessor, the ROG Zephyrus S has a rather unusual touchpad placement, to the right of the keyboard. Let's get into the specifications.

The Asus Zephyrus S sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level panel with narrow bezels, a refresh rate of 144Hz, response time of 3ms, and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Both variants are powered by the 8th gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor, coupled with 8GB of onboard DDR4 2,666MHz RAM, which is expandable up to 16GB on the GX531GS and up to 24GB on the GX531GM. As for storage, there are 2 512GB SSDs (M.2 NVMe PCIE 3.0) on the former, and 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB x4 SSD of the same kind on the latter.

As for graphics, the GS model comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR5 VRAM and the GM model has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB GDDR5 VRAM. Both models come with a chiclet-style backlit keyboard, marked WASD keys, 4 zones of RGB backlight mode, 1.2mm travel distance, and Aura Sync technology.

In terms of audio, the Asus ROG Zephyrus S features 2X2W external speakers with Smart AMP technology and an array microphone. Connectivity ports include a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0, a Kensington lock, and one 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2X2. Dimensions are 360x268x14.95-15.75mm and weight is 2.1kg.

Software features include Armoury Crate, GameFirst V, Splendid, Sonic Studio, Aura Core, and XSplit Gamecaster.