Asus has refreshed its ROG gaming range in India, and has launched new additions to the Zephyrus and Strix range. The company refreshed its ROG Zephyrus S GX701, ROG Zephyrus S GX531 range in March this year. Now, it has introduced the new ROG Zephyrus M GU502 laptop in the country. There's also the introduction of ROG Strix Scar III, ROG Strix Hero III, and ROG Strix G devices in the country. The ROG Strix III range comes with the world's fastest 240Hz 3ms gaming laptop display. At the same launch event in New Delhi, the company also unveiled three new desktops.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 runs on Windows 10 Home, sports a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS Pantone validated display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is also powered by the latest Intel 9th gen processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics that clocks up to 2100MHz at max load in Turbo mode with ROG Boost, delivering formidable graphics performance. It integrates an intelligent cooling system with powerful 83-blade fans, supports an ESS Sabre HiFi digital-to-analog converter (DAC) with Hi-Res Audio certification, and offers dual M.2 NVMe SSDs for up to 1TB of RAID 0 storage. One other neat feature is that the Zephyrus M can be charged via its USB Type-C PD using a mobile power bank. It supports a backlit keyboard with RGB lightning, up to 32GB RAM, up to six hours of battery life, and weighs about 1.9kg. The Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 price in India starts from Rs. 1,49,990.

To recall, the new 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch ROG Zephyrus S GX531 and GX701 models were launched in March this year, and their prices start at Rs. 2,39,990 and Rs. 2,99,990 respectively.

Asus ROG Strix range

The new Asus ROG Strix Scar III and Hero III models are targeted at esports enthusiasts and both feature a removable NFC module called the Keystone, which lets gamers move their profiles from one compatible laptop to another. These profiles can include RGB lighting effects. The Keystone will also unlock a hidden storage area on the owner's laptop. Both models have been launched in 15-inch and 17-inch variants with 9th Gen Core i7 or Core i9 CPUs, and 144Hz or 240Hz screens. They also feature RGB LED strips running around their bases, and RGB LED keyboards.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar III G531 (G531GW, G531GV, G531GU) range offers up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics. The G531GW features a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, G531GV is powered by the GeForce RTX 2060, while the G531GU and the Hero III comes with GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. This range sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with 81.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio, with up to 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The laptops are powered with up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9880H CPU, and are equipped with an intelligent cooling system, RangeBoost algorithm for better connectivity, and dedicated hotkeys on the keyboard. It packs up to 32GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and weighs 2.395kg. The Asus ROG Strix Scar III and Hero III laptops are priced in India starting from Rs. 1,39,990.

Asus ROG Strix Scar III

Lastly, the Asus ROG Strix G Edition G531 and G731 series laptops offer up to 120Hz display, 3ms response time, and 81.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU paired with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, intelligent cooling system, RangeBoost algorithm, and dedicated hotkeys. The G531 range is available on Flipkart starting at Rs. 59,990, while the G731 will be available in the second half of July with a price tag that starts from Rs. 79,990.

Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India said in a statement, “At Asus, we are committed to deliver innovation and unbeatable performance and to the very end, are excited to announce the new addition to Zephyrus family, Series S: GX701 & GX531 and Series M GU502. The laptops, along with ROG Strix Scar III and Hero III deliver the brand's promise of innovation, making high-end performance features easily accessible to our users – gamers, content creators, and hustlers alike. We are affirmative that our users will appreciate the latest offerings.”

Asus ROG desktop range

Asus has also unveiled a slew of desktops under the ROG range – the Asus ROG Huracan G21CX, Asus ROG Strix GL12CX, and the Asus ROG Strix GL10CS desktops. The ROG Huracan G21CX features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU and the latest 9th i9 binned CPU with Intel Z390 chipset and overclocking technology. It runs on Windows 10, supports up to 32GB of RAM, and offers up to M.2 SSD PCIE 512GB + HDD SATA 2TB 7200RPM. It comes with front and rear speaker, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, microphone, headphone jack, USB Type-C, USB Type-A ports. Features include Aura Sync, ROG Strix Flare keyboard and ROG Gladius II Mouse. Its price in India starts from Rs. 1,99,990.

Asus ROG HURACAN G21CX and GL10CS

There's another Asus ROG GL12CX desktop that also packs the latest i9-9900K processor with factory overclocked up to a top speed of 5.1GHz. It features up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB graphics, two M.2 SSDs, and Intel Optane memory. The desktop also runs on Windows 10, offers up to 32GB RAM, and comes with front and rear speaker support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, microphone, headphone jack, USB Type-C, USB Type-A ports. The Asus ROG Strix GL12CX price in India starts from Rs. 1,49,990.

Lastly, the Asus ROG GL10CS customized desktop comes with i7-9700K K-series CPU and i5-9400 option, featuring up to GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. The variant features two isolated air chambers; upper chamber housing CPU and GPU while the lower chamber hosts power supply unit. These ensure cleaner airflow and prevent heat from the CPU and GPU from warming up the power supply unit and storage drives. This desktop runs on Windows 10, offers up to 8GB RAM, and PCIEG NVME 256GB M.2 SSD. The Asus ROG Strix GL10CS desktop price in India starts from 61,990.