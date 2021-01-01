Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Laptop With Ryzen 5000 Series CPU Spotted on Amazon, Launch Expected at CES 2021

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Laptop With Ryzen 5000-Series CPU Spotted on Amazon, Launch Expected at CES 2021

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS appears to be priced at CNY 14,862 (roughly Rs. 1,67,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 January 2021 16:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Laptop With Ryzen 5000-Series CPU Spotted on Amazon, Launch Expected at CES 2021

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 debuted last year with AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800HS CPU

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS likely to launch at CES 2021
  • The new Asus laptop appears to have 512GB of SSD storage
  • New Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 may come with 144Hz refresh rate

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 appears to be getting an upgrade with Ryzen 5000-series processor. The new gaming laptop model has been spotted on Amazon China website with model number GA503QS. Asus launched the last ROG Zephyrus G15 laptop at CES 2020 in January 2020. It came with AMD's Ryzen 7 4800HS CPU. Asus is likely to continue the trend and bring the new ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS at CES 2021 next week. The gaming laptop is expected to come along with a range of new computing devices by the Taiwanese company.

As spotted by My Laptop Guide, the details of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS have surfaced on Amazon China. The e-commerce platform appears to have updated the listing to hide its price, though the publication captured its screenshot for reference.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS price (expected)

The screenshot shared by My Laptop Guide suggests that Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS price has been set at CNY 14,862 (roughly Rs. 1,67,000). It is likely to be officially announced at Asus' launch event at CES 2021 that is taking place at 9am PT (10:30pm IST) on January 13.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS specifications (expected)

Apart from the pricing, the Amazon China listing has suggested some of the key specifications of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS. The laptop is listed with Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. This could have either 8GB or 16GB graphic memory. The machine also seems to have 16GB of RAM (a combination of 8GB integrated and 8GB removable) as well as 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

Unlike last year's ROG Zephyrus G15 that had 240Hz refresh rate, the new machine appears to come with 144Hz refresh rate. This could be fair enough for most gamers out there. Further, the display of the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 may come in 15.6-inch size and have a full-HD resolution. Asus could also bring a 4K version for an enhanced experience.

The listing also suggests that Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS would include a 90Wh battery, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth. The laptop also appears to have 1.9 kilograms of weight and runs on Windows 10 Home.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Price, Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Specifications, Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS, Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, Asus, CES 2021
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta, Based on Android 11, Released for Realme 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, More Phones
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Laptop With Ryzen 5000-Series CPU Spotted on Amazon, Launch Expected at CES 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Two Plans Revised
  2. AmazonBasics Ultra-HD TVs Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 29,999
  3. Redmi 9T Rumoured to Debut on January 8
  4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Sold 350,000 Units in 5 Minutes During First Sale: Report
  5. Amazon Set to Launch Computer Science Education Programme in India
  6. Vi Wants People to Upgrade to 4G by Going Out Physically
  7. PlayStation 5 India Launch Set for February 2, Pre-Orders Start January 12
  8. Realme Watch S Pro Review
  9. Mi 10i Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5
  10. Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Live Images Purportedly Appear on Taiwan’s NCC Site
  2. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Prototypes Pass Internal Durability Test at Foxconn Factory: Report
  3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Laptop With Ryzen 5000-Series CPU Spotted on Amazon, Launch Expected at CES 2021
  4. Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta, Based on Android 11, Released for Realme 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, More Phones
  5. Tencent Games Said to Be Removed From Huawei App Store Over Revenue Dispute
  6. Mi A3 Android 11 Update Rollout Halted After Receiving Bricking Complaints From Users
  7. IndiGo Claims Servers Hacked in December, Internal Documents May Get Uploaded on Public Platforms
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Sold 350,000 Units in First 5 Minutes of Going on Sale: Report
  9. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Global Launch Expected Soon
  10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Tipped to Launch in Second Half of 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com