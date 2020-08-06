Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has debuted in India as the Taiwanese PC giant's latest gaming machine. The new model that was originally unveiled in January comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 processor and includes a customised cooling system. The ROG Zephyrus G14 also has Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU and up to UHD resolution, Pantone-validated sRGB colour-accurate display. Alongside the ROG Zephyrus G14, Asus launched the AMD-powered ZenBook 14, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K15, VivoBook Ultra 14 and 15, VivoBook Flip 14, and ROG Zephyrus G15 in the country.

Price in India

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 price in India starts at Rs. Rs. 80,990 without AniMe Matrix display, while its AniMe Matrix variant carries a starting price of Rs. 98,990. The ROG Zephyrus G15 price, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 1,04,990, ZenBook 14 at Rs. 69,990, VivoBook S S14 (M433) at Rs. 59,990, VivoBook Ultra K15 (KM513) at Rs. 54,990, VivoBook Ultra 14 (M413) and VivoBook Ultra 15 (M513) at Rs. 47,990, and VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) at Rs. 49,990.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 will be available for purchase through Amazon as well as offline retailers and large-format retail (LFR) stores. In contrast, the ROG Zephyrus G15 will go on sale through Flipkart and offline retailers. The new ZenBook 14, VivoBook S S14, and VivoBook Flip 14, on the other front, will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, and retailers. However, the VivoBook Ultra 14 and VivoBook Ultra 15 will go on retail through Amazon and Flipkart. The VivoBook Ultra K15 will be available through offline retail stores.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 specifications

Originally showcased at CES 2020 in Las Vegas in January, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with a 14-inch IPS display that has up to WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The notebook features a highly finished magnesium-alloy keyboard frame with a dot-matrix design and an Ergo-Lift hinge. Asus has provided up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, coupled with Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 Max-Q GPU and up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM. There is also up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with the proprietary cooling solution that is touted to manage thermal output efficiently. Further, the gaming laptop has dual display output and includes Dolby Atmos sound. There is also a four-cell, 76WHr battery, along with USB Type-C charging at 65W. The company has also provided a 180W AC adapter.

Asus has provided a backlit chiclet keyboard on the ROG Zephyrus G15 with 1.7mm travel distance, four hotkeys, and a fingerprint sensor. Ports include a USB Type-C (version 3.2 Gen 2) with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, one USB Type-C (version 3.2 Gen 2), two USB Type-A (versions 3.2 Gen 1), and an HDMI 2.0b. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0. Furthermore, you'll get an optional AniMe Matrix display that lets you personalise the laptop by displaying distinct graphics on the lid.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The notebook also has a 76W battery. Moreover, it comes in two distinct variants that come in Black colour and have Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti Max-Q and RTX2060 Max-Q graphics, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD.

Asus ZenBook 14 specifications

The new Asus ZenBook 14 is touted to be the world's slimmest 14-inch AMD laptop, with 14.3mm-thin chassis. The laptop comes with a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU, with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe x2 SSD. Asus also claimed to deliver up to 22 hours battery life on a single charge.

Asus VivoBook S S14 (M433) specifications

The Asus VivoBook S S14 (M433) features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display that has 85 percent screen-to-body ratio and 5.7mm bezel. The laptop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, paired with AMD Radeon graphics and up to 8GB DDR4 RAM. There is also 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD storage (upgradable to 1TB). Further, the VivoBook S S14 has 50Wh battery and flaunts Harman Kardon-certified speakers. The laptop comes in four distinct colours, namely Gaia Green, Resolute Red, Dreamy White, and Indie Black.

Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 (KM513) specifications

The Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 (KM513) comes in Hearty Gold, Indie Black, and Transparent Silver colour options and is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 4700U processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD. It has an LED-backlit full-HD display.

Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 (M413), VivoBook Ultra 15 (M513) specifications

Just like the VivoBook Ultra K15, the Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 (M413) and VivoBook Ultra 14 (M513) also have up to AMD Ryzen 4700U processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD. The notebooks come with NanoEdge displays and NumberPad 2.0 that transforms the touchpad into a LED-illuminated numeric pad. Furthermore, you'll get a built-in fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support for one-touch login.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) specifications

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) comes in a 2-in-1 form-factor and features a 14-inch display with touch support. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 4700U processor, along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD. Furthermore, the laptop comes in a Bespoke Black colour.

