Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition With ROG Remix Sampler Launched in India

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is powered by the AMD Ryzen R9-5900HS CPU, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 August 2021 14:47 IST
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition has blue accents all over

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition costs Rs. 1,49,990
  • The laptop has been designed in collaboration with DJ Alan Walker
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker laptop comes with an ROG Remix Sampler

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition laptop has been launched in India and it comes with an ROG Remix Sampler. Asus has collaborated with celebrated musical artist Alan Walker to blend together technology and music. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. It comes with a QHD display with high refresh rate and has a unique stylish design with the AniMe Matrix LED array on the lid.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition price in India

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is priced at Rs. 1,49,990 and is available for purchase via Asus ROG store, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. It comes with a Grey colour with Blue accents all over.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. It features a 14-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS-level display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, Pantone validation, and support for Adaptive Sync. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen R9-5900HS CPU, paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU that has 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and a M.2 1TB NVMe PCIe3.0x2 SSD for storage.

Audio is handled by two 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology and two 0.7W tweeters that support Dolby Atmos. There is an inbuilt microphone array with two-way AI noise cancellation. Connectivity options on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, an HDMI 2.0b port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with support for DisplayPort/ power delivery (PD)/ G-Sync, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The collaboration with Alan Walker has resulted in a dedicated sampler called ROG Remix Sampler that connects to the laptop with a single USB Type-C cable and has touch sensitive controls. It can be used as an external mixer for your music as it comes with two low pass buttons, a play/ pause button, speed controls, an effect switching button, and six effect toggles. It also has RGB lighting all around. The laptop can also be tucked away inside the sampler.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition laptop comes with a backlit keyboard and has a 76Whr battery. Asus says it can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. It comes with AniMe Matrix lighting that is a matrix panel of LEDs on the lid that can show almost anything, including an equaliser for your music. The laptop measures 324x222x19.9mm and weighs 1.7kg.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Weight 1.70 kg
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition, Asus
Vineet Washington
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition With ROG Remix Sampler Launched in India
