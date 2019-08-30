Technology News
Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 Gaming Laptop Launched in India at Rs. 99,990

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 is 20mm thin at its thinnest, and weighs 2.1kg.

By | Updated: 30 August 2019 18:31 IST
Highlights
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 will be available via Flipkart
  • It features a 15.6-inch IPS anti-glare display
  • The laptop houses the AMD Ryzen 7 3750 processor

Asus on Friday launched its new ultra-slim gaming laptop ROG Zephyrus G (GA502) at Rs. 99,990 in India, and it will be available via Flipkart. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 features a 15.6-inch IPS anti-glare display bearing an FHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate panel.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 is 20mm thin at its thinnest, and weighs 2.1kg. As for hardware, the laptop houses the AMD Ryzen 7 3750 processor, which is the third-generation chipset. For graphics, the new laptop is equipped with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti dedicated graphics card, with overclocking up to 1335MHz at 60W in Turbo mode. The laptop packs up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and offers 512GB storage in the form of NVMe SSD and comes with an intelligent cooling system that consists of a self-cleaning thermal module and anti-dust tunnel fans.

It packs a 76Whr lithium-ion battery and comes with 180W power adapter. In terms of connectivity, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 laptop comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Kensington lock.

Asus last month refreshed its ROG gaming range in India, launching new additions to the Zephyrus and Strix range. The company refreshed its ROG Zephyrus S GX701, ROG Zephyrus S GX531 range in March this year. Now, it has introduced the new ROG Zephyrus M GU502 laptop in the country. There's also the introduction of ROG Strix Scar III, ROG Strix Hero III, and ROG Strix G devices in the country. The ROG Strix III range comes with the world's fastest 240Hz 3ms gaming laptop display. At the same launch event in New Delhi, the company also unveiled three new desktops.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 Laptop

Display size15.60-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
TouchscreenNo
ProcessorRyzen 7
RAM32GB
SSD512GB
GraphicsNvidia Geforce GTX 1660 Ti
Weight2.10 kg
