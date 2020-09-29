Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 has been launched in India. It comes with a secondary touchscreen called the ROG ScreenPad Plus. The new gaming laptop by the Taiwanese company is aimed at gamers, creators, and power users who want a second screen — in addition to their primary monitor — for enhanced productivity. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is amongst the first laptops to come with up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor. The laptop also features a primary 4K UHD display. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 houses a proprietary Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) Plus cooling system.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 price in India

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 pricing starts at Rs. 2,79,990 in India. The laptop will be available for purchase starting today through Amazon and Flipkart as well as Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 was globally announced in April.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 features the ROG ScreenPad Plus display that is 14.1 inches in size and can be tilted by 13 degrees. When tilted, it also exposes the AAS Plus cooling system for deeper airflows. The secondary display also comes with touch support, though you won't be able to get a touchscreen experience on the primary display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 comes with a 14.1-inch secondary ROG ScreenPad Plus display

Asus has included a software called ScreenXpert that allows seamless navigation between the primary display and the secondary screen, enabling drag and drop and touchscreen controls. The experience appears to be similar to what was offered on the ZenBook Duo (review).

In addition to the secondary display, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 comes with a 15.6-inch main display that is available in 4K 60Hz and full-HD at 300Hz. The display also offers 3ms grey-to-grey response time and 100 percent of the Adobe RGB colour space. Further, it comes with Pantone colour validation.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 comes in 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10980HK and Intel Core i7-10875H processor options, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics as well as up to 48GB of expandable DDR4 RAM that is clocked at 3,200MHz frequency. The laptop also offers up to 2TB of RAID 0 M.2 NVMe PCI 3.0x4 SSD storage.

For maintaining the temperature of the machine, Asus has provided the AAS Plus system that comes with an air intake space of up to 28.5mm. The cooling system is paired with a liquid metal thermal compound that is touted to boost the performance by up to 10 percent over standard thermal past. There is also a proprietary ROG Armoury Crate software that helps optimise cooling performance and acoustics by switching between distinct operating modes based on the tasks you perform.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 3, Power Delivery 3.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm microphone jack, a 3.5mm microphone-in/ headphone-out combo jack, and a RJ45 port. There are two 4W speakers with a smart AMP technology as well as an array microphone. The laptop comes with a backlit chiclet keyboard with RGB lightning.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 packs a 90Wh battery. The laptop weighs 2.4 kilograms.

