Technology News
loading

Asus ROG Swift 360Hz Monitor, Wi-Fi 6E Router, Gaming Accessories Launched

The range of products is intended to help gamers get to the next level of performance

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 2 September 2020 20:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ROG Swift 360Hz Monitor, Wi-Fi 6E Router, Gaming Accessories Launched
Highlights
  • The products will soon be available internationally
  • Asus says it has launched the world's first Wi-Fi 6E router
  • The launches come alongside new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards

In addition to its lineup of new Strix, TUF Gaming and Dual series graphics cards powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 GPUs, Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) division has unveiled a whole lineup of new and enhanced gaming products. These include two monitors, a keyboard, a mouse, a mouse surface, a headset, a PC cooling fan, and a high-speed Wi-Fi router. The various products will become available globally over the next few weeks and months. They were unveiled in a live streamed event that Asus called "Meta Buffs" to target gamers who want to level up in terms of performance and features.

The new Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN and PG259QNR are both 24.5-inch full-HD 1920x1080 pixel gaming monitors with Fast IPS panels, and are aimed at esports enthusiasts and professionals. Both support Nvidia's G-Sync variable refresh rate technology as well as HDR10 colour output. The ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QNR additionally features Nvidia's new Reflex Latency Analyser, announced as a capability of the GeForce RTX 30 series, announced yesterday. By analysing the latency between a mouse click and content on the display updating, the technology allows for games to optimise frame delivery for increased responsiveness, for example when targeting moving enemies or dodging projectiles. 

Next, the ROG Swift PG329Q is a 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) monitor with a 175Hz refresh rate and Fast IPS panel, aimed at those who want a large monitor for creative work as well as gaming. It offers 98 percent DCI-P3 gamut coverage and Extreme Low Motion Blur sync (EMLB) that works even with variable refresh rates.

Asus says the ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 gaming router is the world's first Wi-Fi 6E router, taking advantage of expanded bandwidth and 160Mhz channels defined in the Wi-Fi 6E standard. The maximum throughput is said to be 11,000Mbps. This tri-band router also supports WAN aggregation for speeds of up to 2Gbps, and has a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port for fast wired connections. It uses a 1.8GHz CPU and has 1GB of RAM to avoid slowdowns.

As for peripherals, the new Asus ROG Strix Scope RX keyboard features new custom ROG RX Red optical keyswitches featuring embedded RGB LEDs and and a wobble-free stabilised design. Asus promises instantaneous activation and a 100-million keypress lifespan. The keyboard is IP56 water and dust resistant and features quick shortcuts optimised for FPS gaming. You also get macros, customisable RGB lighting, and a USB 2.0 passthrough port. 

The ROG Keris wireless mouse is light at 79g and is designed for pro esports gaming. It can connect over fast proprietary 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth LE, or wired USB while charging. You get 16000dpi sensitivity and Asus' own ROG microswitches. Swappable side buttons in different colours allow for personalisation. The ROG Scabbard II mouse mat is large enough for a keyboard, mouse, and other gear. It features a water and oil-repellant nano coating and fabric texture.

The ROG Delta S headset uses the high-end ESS 9281 DAC and boasts of Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) rendering for guaranteed quality with MQA audio streams. You also get a noise canceling microphone and ergonomically shaped ear cushions, plus RGB lighting effects. 

Finally the ROG Strix XF 120 cooling fan is a 4-pin PWM case fan for desktop PCs, designed with a curved frame, grooved blades, and magnetic levitation to maximise airflow and reduce noise. The fan can turn off completely when not needed, or spin up to 1800rpm. It can be used for static pressure on a CPU cooler or radiator.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, ROG, Asus ROG, Asus ROG Swift 360Hz, Asus ROG Strix, ROG Delta S, ROG Keris, ROG Strix Scope RX
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

OnePlus Phones With Codename ‘Billie’, ‘Lemonade’ Surface Online

Related Stories

Asus ROG Swift 360Hz Monitor, Wi-Fi 6E Router, Gaming Accessories Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans PUBG Mobile Among 118 Mobile Apps, Games in India
  2. Government Said to Widen Chinese App Ban to Include More From Xiaomi, Baidu
  3. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  4. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 'Ampere' GPUs launched
  5. Poco M2 Set to Launch in India on September 8
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  8. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  9. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  10. Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Swift 360Hz Monitor, Wi-Fi 6E Router, Gaming Accessories Launched
  2. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras, ColorOS 7.2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. PUBG Banned in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked PUBG Mobile Game Before
  4. OnePlus Phones With Codename ‘Billie’, ‘Lemonade’ Surface Online
  5. Why Isn’t Bad Boy Billionaires: India Out on Netflix?
  6. PUBG Ban: Government Bans 118 Chinese Apps and Games Including PUBG Mobile, Apus Launcher, Rules of Survival
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With 10.4-Inch Screen, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos Support Launched
  8. Infinix Note 7 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launching in India on September 16
  9. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker With 15-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitoring Launched at 'Life Unstoppable' Virtual Event
  10. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Super AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com