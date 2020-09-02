In addition to its lineup of new Strix, TUF Gaming and Dual series graphics cards powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 GPUs, Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) division has unveiled a whole lineup of new and enhanced gaming products. These include two monitors, a keyboard, a mouse, a mouse surface, a headset, a PC cooling fan, and a high-speed Wi-Fi router. The various products will become available globally over the next few weeks and months. They were unveiled in a live streamed event that Asus called "Meta Buffs" to target gamers who want to level up in terms of performance and features.

The new Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN and PG259QNR are both 24.5-inch full-HD 1920x1080 pixel gaming monitors with Fast IPS panels, and are aimed at esports enthusiasts and professionals. Both support Nvidia's G-Sync variable refresh rate technology as well as HDR10 colour output. The ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QNR additionally features Nvidia's new Reflex Latency Analyser, announced as a capability of the GeForce RTX 30 series, announced yesterday. By analysing the latency between a mouse click and content on the display updating, the technology allows for games to optimise frame delivery for increased responsiveness, for example when targeting moving enemies or dodging projectiles.

Next, the ROG Swift PG329Q is a 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) monitor with a 175Hz refresh rate and Fast IPS panel, aimed at those who want a large monitor for creative work as well as gaming. It offers 98 percent DCI-P3 gamut coverage and Extreme Low Motion Blur sync (EMLB) that works even with variable refresh rates.

Asus says the ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 gaming router is the world's first Wi-Fi 6E router, taking advantage of expanded bandwidth and 160Mhz channels defined in the Wi-Fi 6E standard. The maximum throughput is said to be 11,000Mbps. This tri-band router also supports WAN aggregation for speeds of up to 2Gbps, and has a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port for fast wired connections. It uses a 1.8GHz CPU and has 1GB of RAM to avoid slowdowns.

As for peripherals, the new Asus ROG Strix Scope RX keyboard features new custom ROG RX Red optical keyswitches featuring embedded RGB LEDs and and a wobble-free stabilised design. Asus promises instantaneous activation and a 100-million keypress lifespan. The keyboard is IP56 water and dust resistant and features quick shortcuts optimised for FPS gaming. You also get macros, customisable RGB lighting, and a USB 2.0 passthrough port.

The ROG Keris wireless mouse is light at 79g and is designed for pro esports gaming. It can connect over fast proprietary 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth LE, or wired USB while charging. You get 16000dpi sensitivity and Asus' own ROG microswitches. Swappable side buttons in different colours allow for personalisation. The ROG Scabbard II mouse mat is large enough for a keyboard, mouse, and other gear. It features a water and oil-repellant nano coating and fabric texture.

The ROG Delta S headset uses the high-end ESS 9281 DAC and boasts of Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) rendering for guaranteed quality with MQA audio streams. You also get a noise canceling microphone and ergonomically shaped ear cushions, plus RGB lighting effects.

Finally the ROG Strix XF 120 cooling fan is a 4-pin PWM case fan for desktop PCs, designed with a curved frame, grooved blades, and magnetic levitation to maximise airflow and reduce noise. The fan can turn off completely when not needed, or spin up to 1800rpm. It can be used for static pressure on a CPU cooler or radiator.