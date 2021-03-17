Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus ROG Strix Series and Asus TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched in India

Asus ROG Strix Series and Asus TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched in India

Asus ROG Strix series comes with 90Whr batteries and RGB keyboards.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 March 2021 17:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ROG Strix Series and Asus TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched in India

Asus ROG Strix Scar series laptops have a light bar on the front

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Strix Scar series has 15-inch and 17-inch models
  • Asus ROG Strix series comes with 90Whr battery
  • Asus ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop can be equipped with 700W PSU

Asus ROG Strix series, ROG Strix Scar series, and TUF A15 laptops, along with Asus ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop, have been refreshed with latest hardware in India. The Asus ROG Strix series and ROG Strix Scar series of gaming laptops come with 15.6-inch G15 and 17.3-inch G17 display models. The Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop has a single 15.6-inch model. The Asus ROG Strix GA35 is a gaming desktop. And all these models come with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.

Asus ROG Strix series, ROG Strix Scar series, Asus TUF A15, Asus ROG Strix GA35: Price in India

Asus ROG Strix G15 is priced at Rs. 1,57,990 and will be available in India from first half of April. The ROG Strix G17 is priced at Rs. 1,50,990 and will be available from March 22. The ROG Strix Scar G15 costs Rs. 1,54,990 and will go on sale from March 22 while the G17 model costs Rs. 2,34,990 and will be available from the first half of April. The Asus TUF A15 is priced at Rs. 1,03,990 and can be purchased from next month. Lastly, the Asus ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop starts at Rs. 1,99,990 and will be available from next month.

Asus ROG Strix series specifications

The Asus ROG Strix G15 features a 15.6-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with a 165Hz display refresh rate and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space. There is also a full-HD option with a 300Hz display refresh rate. The ROG Strix G17 comes with a 17.3-inch display with the same options. These models can be equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. You get up to 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz with two PCIe M.2 SSD slots with 512GB/ 1TB storage options.

They pack a 90Whr battery and supports USB Type-C PD up to 100W. For connectivity, you get three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an RJ45 ethernet port. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 support.

Asus ROG Strix Scar series specifications

Both the G15 and G17 models of the Asus ROG Strix Scar series are similarly equipped as the G15 and G17 models in the ROG Strix series. However, the ROG Strix Scar series comes with 32GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, an optical mechanical keyboard, and RGB lighting strips. They can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 2TB of storage.

Asus TUF A15 specifications

The Asus TUF A15 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with a 144Hz display refresh rate. Under the hood, it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. You get 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and two PCIe SSD M.2 slots for storage. There is a 90Whr battery and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0b port, an RJ45 ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 specifications

The Asus ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop has pretty much the same specifications as the ROG Strix Scar series laptops but with some key differences. It comes with a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and can be equipped with up to 2TB SATA HDD at 7,200RPM. You get a 700W 80-Plus Gold rate power supply, AIO liquid cooling, and RGB lighting. In terms of connectivity, the ROG Strix GA35 comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports on the front. On the back, it packs four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.2 port, and an RJ45 ethernet port. There is no Wi-Fi 6 here and it supports Bluetooth v5.1.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.30 kg
Asus ROG Strix G17 Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 Laptop

Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.70 kg
Asus ROG Strix Scar G15 Laptop

Asus ROG Strix Scar G15 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
Weight 2.30 kg
Asus ROG Strix Scar G17 Laptop

Asus ROG Strix Scar G17 Laptop

Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
Weight 2.70 kg
Asus TUF A15 (2021) Laptop

Asus TUF A15 (2021) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.30 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Strix series, Asus ROG Strix series price in India, Asus ROG Strix series specifications, Asus ROG Strix Scar series, Asus ROG Strix Scar series price in India, Asus ROG Strix Scar series specifications, Asus TUF A15, Asus TUF A15 price in India, Asus TUF A15 specifications, Asus ROG Strix GA35, Asus ROG Strix GA35 price in India, Asus ROG Strix GA35 specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Sennheiser IE 300 In-Ear Headphones With Detachable 3.5mm Cable Launched in India

Related Stories

Asus ROG Strix Series and Asus TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  6. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro to Feature Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate
  8. Asus ROG Strix, TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched
  9. Redmi Note 9 Series, More Phones Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000
  10. Instagram to Block Adults From Contacting Underage Users With New Tools
#Latest Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Watch Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Warp Charge, IP68 Rating
  4. Discord Could Be Working on Its Own Version of Clubhouse, Users Report
  5. Clubhouse Faces Data Privacy Probe From French Watchdog CNIL
  6. Asus ROG Strix Series and Asus TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched in India
  7. Sennheiser IE 300 In-Ear Headphones With Detachable 3.5mm Cable Launched in India
  8. Mi 11 Lite Render Surfaces Online, Suggests Three Distinct Colours and Flat Display
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India
  10. Airtel Adds Over 300 Percent More Wireless Subscribers Than Jio in January: TRAI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com