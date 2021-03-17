Asus ROG Strix series, ROG Strix Scar series, and TUF A15 laptops, along with Asus ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop, have been refreshed with latest hardware in India. The Asus ROG Strix series and ROG Strix Scar series of gaming laptops come with 15.6-inch G15 and 17.3-inch G17 display models. The Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop has a single 15.6-inch model. The Asus ROG Strix GA35 is a gaming desktop. And all these models come with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.

Asus ROG Strix series, ROG Strix Scar series, Asus TUF A15, Asus ROG Strix GA35: Price in India

Asus ROG Strix G15 is priced at Rs. 1,57,990 and will be available in India from first half of April. The ROG Strix G17 is priced at Rs. 1,50,990 and will be available from March 22. The ROG Strix Scar G15 costs Rs. 1,54,990 and will go on sale from March 22 while the G17 model costs Rs. 2,34,990 and will be available from the first half of April. The Asus TUF A15 is priced at Rs. 1,03,990 and can be purchased from next month. Lastly, the Asus ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop starts at Rs. 1,99,990 and will be available from next month.

Asus ROG Strix series specifications

The Asus ROG Strix G15 features a 15.6-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with a 165Hz display refresh rate and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space. There is also a full-HD option with a 300Hz display refresh rate. The ROG Strix G17 comes with a 17.3-inch display with the same options. These models can be equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. You get up to 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz with two PCIe M.2 SSD slots with 512GB/ 1TB storage options.

They pack a 90Whr battery and supports USB Type-C PD up to 100W. For connectivity, you get three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an RJ45 ethernet port. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 support.

Asus ROG Strix Scar series specifications

Both the G15 and G17 models of the Asus ROG Strix Scar series are similarly equipped as the G15 and G17 models in the ROG Strix series. However, the ROG Strix Scar series comes with 32GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, an optical mechanical keyboard, and RGB lighting strips. They can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 2TB of storage.

Asus TUF A15 specifications

The Asus TUF A15 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with a 144Hz display refresh rate. Under the hood, it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. You get 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and two PCIe SSD M.2 slots for storage. There is a 90Whr battery and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0b port, an RJ45 ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 specifications

The Asus ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop has pretty much the same specifications as the ROG Strix Scar series laptops but with some key differences. It comes with a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and can be equipped with up to 2TB SATA HDD at 7,200RPM. You get a 700W 80-Plus Gold rate power supply, AIO liquid cooling, and RGB lighting. In terms of connectivity, the ROG Strix GA35 comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports on the front. On the back, it packs four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.2 port, and an RJ45 ethernet port. There is no Wi-Fi 6 here and it supports Bluetooth v5.1.

