Asus on Thursday announced that it has started taking pre-orders for the refreshed ROG Strix GL503 and ROG GX501 in India. Both gaming laptops were announced in the country earlier this month as the company's latest offerings with eighth generation Intel Core processors. While the ROG Strix GL503 price in India has been set at Rs. 1,09,990, the ROG GX501 is priced at Rs. 299,990. The company has started the pre-order process through Flipkart, Croma, and Asus Exclusive Stores. Details about the shipments of the pre-ordered units aren't revealed yet.

The Asus Strix GL503 features a 15.6-inch FHD TN display with 400 nits of brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 5ms of response time. It comes with an eighth generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics and 16GB of RAM. The notebook has a 1TB FireCuda SSHD and a 256GB PCIe SSD. In terms of connectivity, the gaming laptop includes four USB 3.1 ports as well a USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.0, Mini Display port, RJ-45 jack, and 2-in-1 card reader.

Featuring a blade-inspired design and a profile that tapers from 17.9mm to 16.9mm, the Asus ROG GX501 aka ROG Zephyrus is touted to be the world's thinnest gaming laptop with an eighth generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX1080 (Max-Q) graphics. The notebook sports a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms GTG response time. The panel also includes a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and a proprietary wide-view technology. Further, Asus has provided Nvidia G-Sync display technology that syncs the display's refresh rate with the frame rate offered through the built-in Nvidia GeForce graphics to smooth out visuals. The laptop also includes a wide range of connectivity options, including a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI 2.0 for G-Sync and 4K UHD display output.

"As users are expecting much immersive gaming experience & to give them shutter free & smooth gaming experience, we present to you the GL503 and GX501, the Intel 8th Gen powered gaming beast that allows you to have the best ever gaming experience," said Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, Asus India, while announcing the pre-order details.