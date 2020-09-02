Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 series, TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 30 series, and Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards have been announced. Nvidia just launched the new GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs based on its new Ampere architecture as the first of its next-generation GeForce RTX lineup. Asus is one of the board partner graphics card manufacturers, and has released its new lineup based on the GeForce RTX 30 series from Nvidia. These graphics cards are claimed to offer enhanced features and new aesthetics.

The Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 series includes the Strix GeForce RTX 3070, Strix GeForce RTX 3080, and Strix GeForce RTX 3090. The Asus TUF Gaming RTX 30 series includes the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 and the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080. Lastly, the company also announced the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The models are all based on Nvidia's Ampere series GeForce RTX GPUs.

Indian pricing and availability has not been shared by Asus yet, however, the first of these graphics cards will go on sale in North America this month.

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 series specifications

The Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 comes with 8GB GDDR6 memory, the Strix GeForce RTX 3080 comes with 10GB of GDDR6X memory, and the Strix GeForce RTX 3090 comes with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. All three graphics card models use the newer PCIe 4.0 interface. They also feature two native HDMI 2.1 outputs and three native DisplayPort 1.4a ports.

The Strix lineup uses three axial fans that provide boosted static pressure to move air through their heatsinks. They have a 2.9 slot footprint meaning they will take up three spaces for almost three slots in a case. The FanConnect II headers allow PWM fans to be tuned based on CPU and GPU temperatures for better thermals. They have a Dual BIOS feature that allows switching between “performance” and “quiet” profiles with a physical switch. You also get addressable RGB lighting that can be customised through the Armoury Crate software.

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 30 series specifications

This series includes the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 and the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080. These GPU models come with all-metal shrouds with three fans. The cards use “top-shelf chokes and MOSFETs” for better durability and performance, as per Asus. There is a metal backplate with a vent on the back of each card, and a conveniently placed Dual Bios switch. The specifications regarding RAM configurations will remain the same across all graphics cards based on the same GPU.

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3070 specifications

It features 8GB of GDDR6 memory and the same PCIe interface and ports as the other new cards. It has two fans that provide adequate airflow for the lowest-end GPU in the new lineup, and the fans can stop completely when the system is at low enough temperatures, for better acoustics. Asus has used its Auto-Extreme technology that reduces thermal strain on components. The Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3070 has an aluminium back plate.

