Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus ROG Strix G17, ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptops With AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU Announced

Asus ROG Strix G17, ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptops With AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU Announced

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition will be made available sometime soon whereas ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition will hit shelves in Q3 2021.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 June 2021 18:49 IST
Asus ROG Strix G17, ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptops With AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU Announced

Asus ROG Strix G17 and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition pack up to 32GB RAM

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Strix G17, G15 Advantage Edition pack 90Whr battery each
  • Both laptops come with AMD SmartShift technology
  • Asus ROG Strix G17, G15 Advantage Edition have up to 300Hz refresh rate

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition gaming laptops have been announced soon after AMD introduced its latest generation of Radeon mobile graphics at Computex 2021. The new gaming laptops come with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and the newly announced Radeon RX 6800M GPU. This makes Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition the first two gaming laptops to offer AMD's highest-end mobile CPU and highest-end mobile GPU in one build.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition pricing and sale date have not been announced yet. The company says that Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition will be made available sometime soon whereas Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition will hit shelves sometime in the third quarter of this year.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition, Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition specifications

Both Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition gaming laptops come with 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch displays and have up to 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Both displays will also feature support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. The two laptops pack 90Whr battery each and claim to offer up to 11.4 hours of video playback. Additionally, the laptops come with fast charging support with up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The two laptops come with AMD SmartShift to automatically adjust load on CPU and GPU and this new tech is said to boost performance by up to 15 percent. AMD Ryzen 9 59000 HX octa-core CPU powers both the laptops and the new Radeon RX 6800M GPU, that is based on their new RDNA 2 architecture., is also integrated. The laptops pack up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD. Ports include 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI 2.0, three USB Type-A slots, one USB Type-C port, and one RJ45 LAN port. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition have two 4W speakers each with Smart Amp Technology, AI mic noise-cancelling and inbuilt array microphone.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 1TB
Graphics AMD Radeon Integrated
Weight 2.50 kg
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Laptop

Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x2440 pixels
Processor Ryzen
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 1TB
Graphics AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics
Weight 3.00 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition, Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Specifications, Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition, Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Specifications, Asus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Huawei HarmonyOS Launched for Smartphones With an Eye on IoT Market
Asus ROG Strix G17, ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptops With AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  3. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  4. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  5. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  6. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  8. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  9. Redmi Note 10S Review: Barely an Upgrade
  10. Apple TV App Now Available on Android TV Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy A50 Getting June 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports
  2. Mi 11 Ultra Shipments Postponed in India, Xiaomi to Announce First Sale Date When ‘Situation Improves’
  3. Asus ROG Strix G17, ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptops With AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU Announced
  4. Huawei HarmonyOS Launched for Smartphones With an Eye on IoT Market
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teased to Have 7.9mm Thickness, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Ahead of June 10 Launch
  6. Juhi Chawla Questioned by Delhi High Court for Raising 5G Issue in Court Without Approaching Government
  7. Byju’s Partners With Google to Aid Free Online Learning Platform for Indian Schools
  8. Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Get Google Assistant Voice Support, SpO2 Monitoring Improvements With OS Update
  9. Cryptocurrency Investment: Reddit User Shares 10-Factor Approach to Make the Most of It
  10. WWDC 2021: Livestream Link Goes Live, Sign-Ups for Digital Lounges Now Open
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com