Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU Launched in India

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition will be available via Flipkart.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 August 2021 18:01 IST
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU Launched in India

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition was first announced in June

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition comes with AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU
  • The gaming laptop is priced starting at Rs. 1,54,990
  • Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition will be available starting August 11

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop has launched in the Indian market. The device is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU coupled with AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU. The laptop features a WQHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition has a 90Whr battery that is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of video playback. There's a USB Type-C port for fast charging as well. The keyboard has five dedicated hotkeys for gaming, bigger isolated arrows, and well-spaced function keys that let you navigate with more accurately. The keyboard also supports 4-zone RGB lighting.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition price in India, sale

The new Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is priced starting at Rs. 1,54,990 in India. The laptop will go on sale on August 11 via Asus Exclusive Store (AES), ROG Store, Flipkart, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition specifications

Coming to the specifications, the new Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3 millisecond response time, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor paired with AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU. It packs up to 16GB GDDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIE SSD. Ports include three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A slots, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C slot (with Display Port support), one LAN RJ-45 jack, one HDMI 2.0, and one audio/ mic combo jack. The laptop supports Dolby Atmos, AI Noise Cancellation, and Smart Amp. It has two speakers on board. There is a 90Whr battery that claims to offer up to 12 hours of video playback and it is bundled with a 280W adapter. It supports USB Type-C charging that claims to charge the battery to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition weighs 2.5kg.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected for Free Using Device Manager App iMazing

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU Launched in India
