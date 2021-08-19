Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 portable SSD has been announced for the Indian market. It is a DRAM SSD that connects via a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. The external SSD can deliver transfer speeds of up to 1,050MBps that is great for transferring large files. It has a stylish aluminium chassis that not only gives it a unique look but also helps keep it cool. Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 comes with Aura Sync lighting and allows for easy management through the ROG SSD Dashboard software.

Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 price in India

Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 is priced at Rs. 13,500 and will be available for purchase starting September, as per a press release. No further details have been provided yet. The SSD has not been listed on the official site yet. It is offered in Black colour with an ROG logo that lights up.

Asus also sells the ROG Strix Arion enclosure separately that can be used to mount M.2 SSDs of various sizes.

Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 specifications, features

Asus ROG Strix Arion S500, as the name suggests, comes with 500GB storage capacity. It can deliver transfer speeds of up to 1,050MBps that Asus says is up to 12 times faster than standard external HDDs. It is a Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) SSD that allows it to be faster in locating where the data is stored, making it faster than DRAM-less SSDs in most cases. It has an SLC cache that means only one bit of data can be written in each cell of the SSD. This gives it longevity and helps with performance.

Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 comes with 256bit AES disk and data encryption and includes NTI Backup Now EZ software to protect its content from malicious virus attacks as well as hardware failures. The ROG SSD Dashboard software can be used to easily manage statistics for the SSD like drive temperature, storage status, health status, and more.

It comes with an aluminium chassis with thermal pads on the inside that efficiently dissipate heat. It uses a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port for connectivity and is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, macOS Catalina or later, and Android devices with OTG support. Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 SSD has an RGB logo that can be controlled with Aura Sync lighting.