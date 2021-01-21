Technology News
Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched

Asus ROG Moba 5 comes with 512GB storage while the ROG Moba 5 Plus comes with 1TB storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 January 2021 11:09 IST
Asus ROG Moba 5 series comes with RGB lighting that can be controlled via Aura Sync

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Moba 5 series gaming laptops start at CNY 12,999
  • Asus ROG Moba 5 features a 15.6-inch display
  • Asus ROG Moba 5 series comes with 300Hz refresh rate

Asus ROG Moba 5 series gaming laptop models have been launched in China sporting the latest AMD Ryzen processors and Nvidia graphics. The series includes the ROG Moba 5 and the Moba 5 Plus with the main difference between the two being the display size. The Asus ROG Moba 5 features a 15.6-inch display whereas the ROG Moba 5 Plus has a 17.3-inch display. The laptop models come with almost bezel less displays and RGB lighting on the chassis, as well as the keyboard.

Asus ROG Moba 5 series price

The ROG Moba 5 from Asus is priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,46 lakh) and is available in a single configuration. The ROG Moba 5 Plus is priced at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,69 lakh) and also comes in a single configuration. The two gaming laptop models are available for reservation on Asus China store and JD.com (Moba 5, Moba 5 Plus) with sale starting from January 26.

As of now, Asus has not shared any information on international availability for the ROG Moba 5 series.

Asus ROG Moba 5 series specifications, features

Asus ROG Moba 5 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio and 300Hz refresh rate. The ROG Moba 5 Plus features a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio and 300Hz refresh rate. Both models boast of 3ms response time and 100 percent sRGB coverage. They are powered by the octa-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB DDR GDDR6 VRAM. The Asus ROG Moba 5 comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage while the ROG Moba 5 Plus comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage.

The two laptop models come with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, a headphone jack, a USB 3.2 Type-C port with PD charging support, an HDMI 2.0b port, and Gigabit Ethernet port. The Asus ROG Moba 5 series comes with 90Wh battery with support for USB Type-C charging. The ROG Moba 5 weighs 2.3kg while the ROG Moba 5 Plus weighs 3kg.

Asus is using its Glacier Cooling 2.0 (translated) technology which uses two fans and six heat pipes to keep the laptop models cool under load. They use liquid metal from Thermal Grizzly as the thermal compound between the CPU and heatsink. They also feature high density fins for better heat dissipation. The RGB lighting on the ROG Moba 5 series can be controlled via Aura Sync software.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Asus ROG Moba 5 Laptop

Asus ROG Moba 5 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
Weight 2.30 kg
Asus ROG Moba 5 Plus Laptop

Asus ROG Moba 5 Plus Laptop

Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
Weight 3.00 kg
