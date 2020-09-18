Technology News
Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU, 32GB RAM Launched

Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition is priced at CNY 20,999 (roughly Rs. 2.28 lakh).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 September 2020 16:00 IST
Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU, 32GB RAM Launched

Photo Credit: JD.com

Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition has a unique design

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition launched in China
  • Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition features a 14-inch QHD display
  • The gaming laptop weighs just 1.7kg

Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition gaming laptop has been launched in China. Asus has collaborated with Munich-based fashion brand ACRONYM for the limited edition laptop and it carries the ‘ZPHRYS' branding on the bottom panel and a dotted top panel with an unique design. It boasts of a 2K display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen processor, accompanied by a dedicated Nvidia graphics card. The Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition comes in a single RAM and storage configuration.

Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition price

The Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition is priced at CNY 20,999 (roughly Rs. 2.28 lakh) in China. It is up for pre-orders in the country through Asus store, JD.com, and TMall. It will go on sale from September 19. As of now, it is unclear if and when the Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition will arrive in markets outside China.

Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition specifications

The Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition features a 14-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The display is Pantone validated for accurate colours. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with eight cores and 16 threads. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM. The Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition comes with 32GB RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and a 1TB SSD for storage.

It is backed by a 76Wh battery that can last up to eight hours. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an HDMI port, three USB 3.0 ports, and a USB 3.1 port. There is no webcam on the Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition. In terms of dimensions, the thin and light laptop measures 324.6x222.4x19.9mm and weighs 1.7kg.

The top panel has perforations all over it with a design in white towards the back. The bottom panel is filled with patterns and designs in white, along with the ‘ZPHYRS' branding.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
Weight 1.70 kg
