Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, Strix SCAR, and Strix G Series laptops have been launched by the company at CES 2022. The new gaming laptops feature updated Intel and AMD processors, along with Nvidia and AMD GPUs, and run on Windows 11. The company also launched Asus Flow Z13 gaming tablet which runs on Windows for portable gaming. It comes with powerful Nvidia RTX graphics, a 4K display with 60Hz refresh rate, and 1TB SSD storage. Asus has also updated the ROG Strix GT15 gaming desktop with updated Intel and Nvidia RTX graphics, and announced a new mechanical keyboard — Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate. Prices and availability details of most new products are yet to be announced by the company.

Asus ROG Strix G15

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Strix SCAR, Strix G15, Strix G17 specifications

The new Asus ROG Strix SCAR comes with up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processors, the latest mobile processors from the company. The gaming laptop comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, PCIe 4.0 storage, and DDR5 memory. The laptop will be available in 15-inch and 17-inch models, according to Asus. The 15-inch model will offer customers a choice of three IPS displays — Quad-HD resolution at 120Hz and 165Hz refresh rate and full-HD at 300Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the 17-inch model will offer either Quad-HD at 240Hz refresh rate or full-HD at 360Hz refresh rate display options.

Meanwhile, Asus Strix G15 and Strix G17 are equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs. Asus ROG Strix G15 sports a full-HD display with 300Hz refresh rate or Quad-HD resolution at 165Hz refresh rate, while the ROG Strix G17 offers a full-HD display at 360Hz refresh rate or Quad-HD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate. The Strix models are equipped with 90Whr batteries and come with support for 100W charging over USB Type-C, along with Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5G LAN connectivity for improved network performance.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022)

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15, Zephyrus M16 specifications

Asus has updated its ROG Zephyrus series of gaming laptops for 2022 with the latest AMD processors and GPUs. The updated Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 Series processor, paired with AMD Radeon RX 6000S series graphics. The laptop is equipped with 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and DDR5 RAM.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 sports the company's ROG Nebula display, offering Quad-HD resolution at 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and 3ms response time. Asus also unveiled its refreshed ROG Zephyrus G15 and M16 laptops that have been updated with the latest hardware from AMD and Nvidia, along with DDR5 RAM and support for Wi-Fi 6E.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2022)

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 specifications

Asus has equipped ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 with an AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX processor, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU at 150W. The gaming laptop comes with two display options, the first featuring a Quad-HD ROG Nebula HDR display with 512 mini-LED dimming zones, with 165Hz refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. The second display option features a BOE Dual Spec panel, which offers switching between 4K resolution at 120Hz and full-HD resolution at 240Hz.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 also features a secondary display, which offers additional control support in games like Dying Light 2, and comes with Asus' NumberPad technology on the trackpad, and the company's Liquid Metal Conductonaut Extreme solution to reduce CPU temperatures by 15 degrees compared to regular thermal paste solutions. The company also states that the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 fits a 16-inch display into a 15-inch laptop chassis, offering a smaller footprint than the previous generation.

Asus ROG Flow Z13

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Flow Z13, ROG Flow X13 specifications

Asus also unveiled the ROG Flow Z13, pushing its ROG Flow gaming laptop series into a compact gaming tablet. The new ROG Flow Z13 is a convertible tablet featuring a Surface-like design which is equipped with a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and LPDDR5 memory at 5,200MHz. Asus ROG Flow Z13 packs 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and comes with support for fast charging over USB Type-C.

The new Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet comes in two display options with Gorilla Glass protection and offers 500 nits of peak brightness — the first is a 4K display with 60Hz refresh rate and 85 percent DCI-P3 coverage, while the full-HD resolution display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB coverage. Asus ROG Flow Z13 comes with a screen cover keyboard and comes with mouse support and also supports touch input as well as gamepads.

Asus has updated its ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop for 2022 with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6000 Series processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Asus ROG Flow Z13 and X13 are both compatible with the company's XG Mobile external GPUs according to Asus, featuring an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and additional ports for connectivity.

Asus ROG Strix GT15 specifications

The company's ROG Strix GT15 gaming desktop has also been updated, and this year's model will be powered by an Intel Core i7-12700KF processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 64GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz. Asus ROG Strix GT15 will also be available in other configurations and will come with an inbuilt carrying handle and a headphone hook, according to the company.

Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate price, specifications, features

In addition to the gaming laptops, convertible tablet and desktop announced by Asus, the company has also launched the ROG Strix Flare II Animate, a mechanical keyboard which sports a dot-matrix LED display at the top right corner. The Strix Flare II Animate is capable of showing animations and logos or information like battery life and the time of day. The mechanical keyboard comes with an RGB strip at the bottom, and a wrist rest.

Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate keyboard is equipped with swappable ROG NX switches, while customers can also choose Cherry MX Blue, Brown, or Red switches. features media controls, 8000Hz polling, and come with USB 2.0 passthrough support along with PBT Double-shot keycaps and sound dampening foam, according to the company.

The new Strix Flare II Animate is priced at $200 (roughly Rs.14.900), while a stripped-down version of the keyboard without swappable keys and the LED lighting will be sold for $180 (roughly Rs. 13,400), according to the company.