Asus on Wednesday launched new gaming laptops in India in its ROG Flow and ROG Zephyrus ranges. The Asus ROG Flow X13, Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptops are the latest additions in the market. These laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processors. The Asus ROG Flow X13 has a 360-degree Ergolift hinge to place the laptop in different modes. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, on the other hand, has a 180-degree Ergolift hinge and the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE features a dual display with a built-in ROG ScreenPad Plus.

Asus ROG Flow X13, Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, Asus Zephyrus G15 (2021), and Asus Zephyrus G14 (2021) price, sale

The new Asus ROG Flow X13 is priced in India at Rs. 1,19,990 and is available in Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is priced in India at Rs. 2,99,990 and is available in Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart. Coming to the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021), it is priced at Rs. 1,37,990 and will be available in Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Lastly, the Asus Zephyrus G14 (2021) is priced in India at Rs. 94,990 and it is made available in Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. All of the laptops will go up for sale in India from May 26.

Asus ROG Flow X13 specifications

Coming to the specifications, Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop is an ultraportable 2-in-1 gaming laptop that can be paired with a new ROG XG Mobile external GPU. Featuring a Magnesium alloy body and 'gravity wave' design meant to look like running water, it has a 13.4-inch UHD IPS touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla glass protection, and 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processors paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPUs. The laptop has up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD. There is a HD 720p webcam and it integrates a white backlit keyboard.

The Asus ROG Flow X13 has a 62Whr battery and two speakers on board. Ports include one ROG XG Mobile interface, one USB Type-A port, two USB Type-C port, one audio combo jack, and one HDMI 2.0 port. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 and the laptop weighs 1.3 kg.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE features a 15.6-inch main display with up to 300Hz refresh rate and a 14.09-inch UHD secondary touchscreen display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD with Raid 0. Ports on the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE include tree USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one microSD card, and one audio combo jack, one RJ45 port. The gaming laptop has a 90Whr battery.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021) specifications

Coming to the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, the gaming laptop features a 15-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and DCI-P3 100 percent colour gamut. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 5800 HS processors paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, up to 48GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021) has a backlit keyboard

The backlit keyboard integrates a fingerprint sensor and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6. Ports include two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, one microSD card slot, one HDMI 2.0 port, one 3.5mm audio combo jack, one Kensington lock, and one RJ45 port. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 also has a 90Whr battery, weighs 1.9 kg, and supports two-way AI noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res certification.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) has been refreshed with latest AMD Ryzen processors

Lastly, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) has been refreshed to feature a 14-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with Adaptive Sync. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 5800 HS processors pared with up to Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 2TB SSD. It has a backlit keyboard with fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button. Ports include two USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0, one audio combo jack, and one Kensington Lock. It packs a 76Whr battery and weighs 1.7 kg.

