Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops Launched in India

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,69,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 December 2021 13:28 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED comes with a 4K 16:10 display

Highlights
  • Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED will go on sale from January
  • The new VivoBook Pro models will be available starting Tuesday
  • Asus has offered AMD and Intel options with its new VivoBook Pro models

Asus on Tuesday expanded its content creator-focussed laptops portfolio in India by launching the flagship ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED as well as its new VivoBook models, namely the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED. All these new laptops come with OLED displays to offer an enhanced viewing experience. While some of the new models are running Windows 11 out-of-the-box, the others are available with Windows 10 but upgradable to the latest Windows version. In the series, the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED also comes with features including 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut display and Asus Dial for quick adjustments. Asus also introduced the Asus ProArt Lab as a dedicated programme to help train budding artists, creators, designers, and music producers and bring them under a community.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14 OLED, VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, VivoBook Pro 16X OLED price in India

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,69,990. The laptop will be available starting January through Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers including ROG stores and Asus Exclusive Stores. The ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED was originally unveiled in September.

In contrast, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED price begins at Rs. 74,990 for the Intel variant. The VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is also available in an AMD option that starts at Rs. 94,990, whereas the AMD model of the VivoBook Pro 15 OLED comes with a starting price of Rs. 1,04,990. The VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 94,990 for the Intel version, while its AMD model starts at Rs. 1,09,990. The range also has the VivoBook Pro 16X OLED that comes with an initial price of Rs. 1,24,990.

All the new VivoBook models will go on sale in India through various online and offline stores starting Tuesday, December 14.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED specifications

The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED comes with a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display that has the 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and Pantone as well as Calman verified certifications. The laptop also features a physical Asus Dial to let users adjust settings while working on apps including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects, among others. Under the hood, the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series (H5600) processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (H5600) graphics. It also comes preloaded with Nvidia Studio Drivers to support a list of drivers out-of-the-box.

Asus has provided four PCIe 3.0 or PCIe 4.0 SSD support on the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED. The laptop also has up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and an SSD Express 7.0 card reader.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED, VivoBook Pro 15 OLED specifications

The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED come in 14- and 15-inch NanoEdge 2.8K or full-HD displays. The laptops are also equipped with Harman Kardon-certified audio. Asus has provided AMD Ryzen 5000 H series or Intel Core i7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Further, there is a dual-fan cooling system for thermal management.

On the connectivity part, the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED include Wi-Fi 6. The laptops also come in Quiet Blue and Cool Silver colours.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, VivoBook Pro 16X OLED specifications

The Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED come in 14- and 16- display options. Both have NanoEdge 4K OLED panels and are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile processor or Intel Core i7, along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The laptops also include a dual-fan cooling design and a 96WHr battery. Asus has also provided its DialPad on the laptops for precise control of creating tools.

Both VivoBook Pro 14X OLED and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED models offer options to choose either anodised-metal build that comes in Black and Cool Silver or a weave-coating body in Meteor White and Comet Grey colours.

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3840x2400 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Weight 2.40 kg
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2,880x1,800 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.40 kg
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.40 kg
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3840x2400 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 1.95 kg
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
